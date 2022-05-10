The Daily Advertiser

Back-to-back losses has put some pressure on The Rock-Yerong Creek ahead of a showdown with North Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
May 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER THE PUMP: The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell has described the past two losses as 'frustrating' as the Magpies prepare for a big game against North Wagga. Picture: Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell has labelled Saturday's must-win clash against North Wagga as a 'traditional eight-pointer'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.