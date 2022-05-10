The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell has labelled Saturday's must-win clash against North Wagga as a 'traditional eight-pointer'.
The Magpies have suffered consecutive losses and now have their backs to wall as they prepare to host an equally-desperate North Wagga at Victoria Park on Saturday.
A week after upset by Temora at home, the Magpies went down in a five-point thriller to East Wagga-Kooringal last Saturday as the Hawks stormed home with five goals inside the final 15 minutes.
It puts the Magpies at two wins and three losses and in sixth position.
"It's frustrating. We're not getting blown off the park," Russell said.
"Full credit to Temora, it was probably more intent from what we could see in our boys. It felt like we were probably a step behind Temora in that aspect of it. We probably didn't play good footy all day. So we walked away from that one disappointed in that regard.
"Then the weekend. I suppose consistency across week to week is an issue that we're facing and then consistency within games. We spoke to the boys and we just didn't handle the situation well.
"We were in front and were still being aggressive with our ball use and didn't realise that they had to make the running and we could have locked things away.
"In summing up the two weeks, one we probably felt was intent and then two, was just a little bit of education around what we should do in certain situations. That's on Brad (Aiken) and I, as much as it's on the boys, to get better."
To add to the frustration at Victoria Park, the Magpies' three defeats have come by a combined margin of 17 points.
It now adds a little more heat to a game against North Wagga, who are one spot below the Magpies on the ladder after a start of one win and three losses.
"That's what is probably most frustrating. We felt like we could have easily been 5-0. But we're 2-3 going into a game against a team who needs it just as much as we do," Russell said.
"It's really an eight-pointer this weekend, to be honest. It's a traditional eight-pointer. If we lose that, we bring North Wagga back to us and we're sitting two and four and you think, gee, we're looking uphill at trying to make finals. But if we can win it, that separates us from the likes of North Wagga, who are going to be in the chasing pack.
"We've put the pressure on ourselves no doubt but I guess we'll have to front up, go to work and try to work on the things that have cost us."
The positive for TRYC is they expect to welcome back co-captain Mitch Stephenson from injury after he missed the loss to EWK.
James Demby is also expected to be available, while Liam Lupton remains another month away with a knee injury.
"As well as we've been going and not losing by much, I think we've been making four changes every week, and it hasn't been Brad and I making selection changes," Russell said.
"I think this week will be the first week where, barring anything happening, we can actually pick a team...and we'll have a few selection headaches."
