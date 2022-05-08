sport, local-sport,

Jack Cullen kicked seven goals for Temora as the Kangaroos extended their strong start under new coach Russell Humphrey. After the bye and a loss to East Wagga-Kooringal to start the season, Temora have now strung wins together against North Wagga, The Rock-Yerong Creek and Coleambally after 12.13 (85) to 4.6 (30) win over the Blues at Nixon Park on Saturday. Humphrey is confident things are really starting to come together for the club. "We're a work in progress but we're getting some results which is really good," Humphrey said. "We just have to keep working hard and we need to keep improving as we've changed our game plan up a little bit from previous years. "It's a matter of keep tweaking that and making sure it works." Rob Grant and Gus McRae set the platform for the win down back while Cullen took advantage of some Kangaroos' dominance on the scoreboard against the Blues outfit impacted by COVID. Humphrey is now looking to add a fourth straight win when Temora takes on Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. Meanwhile the Blues are chasing their first win when they host East Wagga-Kooringal.

