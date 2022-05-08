sport, local-sport, barellan, sean ellis, alex lawder, northern jets, farrer league, top of the ladder, unbeaten

Barellan sent a message to the Farrer League that they are no one-hit wonder after a big win over Northern Jets in the top of the table clash on Saturday. The Two Blues recorded their first ever win against the Jets and did it in style, taking the four points 13.7 (85) to 6.4 (40) at Ardlethan Sportsground. Barellan got on top from the outset and a six-goal second term did most damage as the visitors went into the main break 38 points clear. It continued Barellan's remarkable start to the year, where they are undefeated and on top of the ladder after five rounds. Barellan coach Alex Lawder believes the win would have put the competition on notice. "I think it probably shows everyone that we're not that one-hit wonder," Lawder said. "I think there would have been a lot of doubt. Yes we knocked off The Rock early, people were probably thinking The Rock were missing players and that sort of stuff. The Coly game we should have won, we snuck away with a draw but looking back on it, we played one quarter of footy and they were probably lucky to get a draw and that's being brutally honest. And then the CSU game, there was probably a lot of people thinking, we've snuck another one but I think now there is probably a lot of teams starting to take notice, which is good." MORE SPORT NEWS It was not all straight forward for Barellan either. They did it without centre-half-forward Ryley Conlan and full-forward James McCabe. It was the classy Sean Ellis that stood tall, booting six goals in a best-on-ground display that saw him swapping between the midfield and forward. "I was most impressed because we missed Ryley Conlan who's been our centre-half-forward all year and then James McCabe pulled out on Friday with COVID. So we had to completely change our forward line losing our centre-half-forward and our full-forward," Lawder explained. "So we had to restructure everything so I'm probably more pleased with being able to adjust to different structures and we're finding a way to still play our brand. "We played a completely different forward line, we went small with more speed and it seemed to work, we kicked our biggest score of the year so far. "My most pleasing thing has been rolling with the punches and being able to be flexible with guys playing in different positions each week. The spread across the park, we're contributing everywhere. "Our backline's a solid unit, we're holding teams to low scores, and then our midfield and the forward line's working well. "Like I said last week, the roles has been defined on what everyone needs to do and we're all playing our role. Footy can be a very simple game sometimes when it's all going your way." Aside from Ellis, Ben Cleaver, Jake Whyte and Luke Paterson were all strong performers. The only downside was a knee complaint for Mick Lovett. Jack Fisher kicked three goals and was best for the Jets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/85e31a96-8a97-4fde-ba4e-1f6290372048.JPG/r0_106_960_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg