East Wagga-Kooringal produced a barnstorming last quarter comeback to score an important five-point win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. A mark to Jarrad Boumann in the goal square inside the final two minutes and subsequent goal capped off a big fightback as the Hawks ran out winners 9.10 (64) to 9.5 (59) at Gumly Oval. EWK trailed by as much as four goals early in the final term but kept coming to nail the Magpies and claim the Mark O'Leary Cup on the club's family day. Boumann had his best game in Hawks colours, booting five goals in a best-on-ground performance that helped inspire the EWK comeback. The win helped consolidate the Hawks' position inside the top five, after last week's loss to North Wagga, and at the same time dished out consecutive defeats to the Magpies. EWK coach Matt Hard thought the game had got away from the Hawks but was proud of the way his group never gave in. "We were behind for all but the last 90 seconds," Hard said. "We're still not playing fantastic footy, I guess, we're just turning the footy over way too often and inaccurate kicking in front of goal and they hurt us on the rebound. But in saying that too, we probably gutsed it out in the end. "They should have won, I mean, we were behind all day. It was one of those get off the canvas scenarios and we were in front at the right time. The Rock would be licking their wounds, it's probably one that got away for them but I suppose to our boys credit, we didn't give up." The Hawks had more scoring shots and did create plenty of opportunities throughout the day but it was the Magpies who were able to be more efficient. That was until the last quarter as TRYC were run over for the second straight week. "We definitely had our opportunities all throughout the day. We were getting the footy inside and having cracks at it but there's also a thing called scoreboard pressure and they had it on us all day, I guess," Hard explained. "With five or so minutes to go it was probably unlikely but the boys just gritted their teeth and I'm just really happy and proud of their efforts because they didn't throw the towel in and they fought it out right to the end. "It was more of a gusty effort and we just didn't throw the towel in, that was the most pleasing aspect." Hard said it was an important day for the club to win on as well. "Yeah as I said to our boys all day, today's a really big four points," he said. "As far as the way the season's going, and we still see The Rock as major contenders, it was the Mark O'Leary Cup, it was kids day, which there is a bit behind that for our footy club with a few families involved, it was just a really significant day for our club so for us to stand up and snatch the win, I was just really happy with it and proud of their efforts." Aside from Boumann, Corey McCarthy, Heath Northey, Luke Cuthbert and Nick Curran had big games for the Hawks. Northey came off late with a rolled ankle. Joe Hancock and Riley Budd were again best for the Magpies. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

