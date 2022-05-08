sport, local-sport, marrar, csu, farrer league, shane lenon, chris o'donnell, charles sturt university, start

A DOMINANT first half laid the platform for Marrar's 71-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday. The Bombers booted nine goals to two in the opening half and went on to record a comfortable victory at Langtry Oval, 16.8 (104) to 4.9 (33). Cal Gardner, Zach Walgers and Chris O'Donnell, all inclusions, finished with three goals each, while Jack Reynolds dominated around the ground for the second straight week. Marrar coach Shane Lenon was happy with the start but says the Bombers still have a lot of work to do. "The first quarter and a half was where we set the win up. I thought we played a real strong brand of footy and the sort of footy that we want to be playing," Lenon said. "There was bits and pieces after that, patchy footy from that point on I thought. We made some mistakes with ball in hand. "The challenge for us, it's been similar most games, we're playing probably two quarters of footy per game , we might have got two and a half against Coleambally last week but we've got to be better for longer, that's the challenge in front of us." The Bushpigs finished with key midfielders Lachie Moore (illness) and Wayde Archibald (head knock) on the bench. Lachie Holmes and Max Findlay battled hard for CSU, while Reynolds, Nick Molkentin and Chris O'Donnell were among Marrar's better players. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

