sport, local-sport, temora, russell humphrey, the rock yerong creek, upset, farrer league, round 4, victoria park, 10 points

TEMORA proved they are more than capable of matching it with the best teams in the Farrer League after upsetting The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. A week after making a statement with a win over Marrar, the Magpies had their colours lowered on their home deck, going down by 10 points to Temora at Victoria Park, 14.6 (90) to 12.8 (80). Temora proved they will be big improvers this season, backing up last week's win over North Wagga with another significant victory. The Kangaroos trailed by three goals at three-quarter-time but, with the breeze behind them, finished full of running to down the Magpies in the final minutes. First-year Temora coach Russell Humphrey is pleased with how his team is coming along. "We're going alright," Humphrey said. "We're pretty happy with the progress on how we're going. We're still in a work in progress and we hope we get better each week. The more we play, the better off we're going to be. That's the way we've got to look at it." Humphrey was happy with the job Chris Stacey (on Dean Biermann) and Riley Hubbard (on James Roberts) did on TRYC's key forwards. MORE SPORT NEWS Justin Galloway produced his best game so far for the club in the ruck, while Dan Leary also proved a strong target in attack. Humphrey said it was very much an even team performance. "It was a funny sort of day. The breeze was going down to one end...and we just kept persisting," he said. "I think we were pretty good around the footy and our forwards worked really hard. They kept moving, kept presenting and gave targets. "Our back six, or the seven blokes that played down back, did a good job also. "Realistically, it was a team effort and everyone played their role." Humphrey was also happy with the efforts of young players like Joe Morton and Liam Sinclair. He said the output of some of Temora's younger players is going to be important to his team's chances this year. "We got a little bit from our young blokes, as much as our older blokes, which is super important for us," he said. "At the end of the day, we took a while to get up, we got there in the last two or three minutes. We did alright in the end to hold them out and get a W." Joe Hancock, Will Adams and Jordan Kemp were the Magpies' best. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/f93ff825-acdb-431a-99d2-27c34bce6174.jpg/r0_298_2953_1966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg