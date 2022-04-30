sport, local-sport,

SOME hard truths during the week proved just the tonic for Narrandera after they bounced back from two heavy defeats with victory over Leeton-Whitton on Saturday. On a momentous day for the Eagles where their new clubrooms were officially opened, the hosts held off the Crows 15.17 (107) to 11.9 (75) to get off the mark for the year. Coach Shaun Brooker said there was somedirect chats with players after last week's 99-point thrashing by Turvey Park last week, where they conceded nine unanswered last quarter goals. "We had some pretty strong conversations after the game with some of the players.," he said. "We made some changes (bringing Shannon Randell, Harry Grintell and Jordan Hedington into the team) which put a bit of pressure on people, and that's not a bad thing. "There's no honourable losses. We were really disappointed internally last week, I don't want us to accept those type of losses. OTHER NEWS "We want to be competitive and be in games, and give ourselves a chance to get some wins. That comes with hard work." The turnaround was impressive by the Eagles. After being squeezed out of GWS Giants' VFL line-up Grintell returned to his junior club and kicked three goals in a best on ground display. Joseph Grinter and ruckman Bradley Hutchinson also played pivotal roles for Narrandera. "Grintell kicked three, went through the middle and he was outstanding tonight," Brooker said. "I spoke before the game of the passion and commitment he's got for the club as well. To come home and play, it was awesome to have him there. "We had a real defensive approach tonight with a man on man mentality. At various stages Leeton came back at us and we were good enough to bounce back. "Everyone played their role, that goes a long way to winning the game." NARRANDERA 3.4 6.8 10.13 15.17 (107) def LEETON-WHITTON 2.2 4.6 8.8 11.9 (75) Goals: Narrandera - Harry Grintell 3, Jordan Hedington 2, Isaac Bunge 2, Luke Mckay 2, Jaiden Burke 2, Joe Grinter, Leigh Mckay, Cooper Irons, Fergus Inglis; Leeton-Whitton - Taj Doyle 3, Ryan Dunn 3, Tom Groves 2, Nathan Ryan, Dan Hillam, Bryce O'Garey Best: Narrandera - Harrison Grintell, James Smith, Leigh Mckay, Shannon Randell, Bradley Hutchison, Joseph Grinter; Leeton-Whitton - Will Wakeman, Dan Hillam, Darcey Cullen, Bryce O'Garey, Ryan Dunn, Jake Turner Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

