A SIX-GOAL final term helped Northern Jets end a six-year Peter Hastie Oval hoodoo on Saturday. The Jets made it three wins from their opening four games with a come-from-behind victory over Charles Sturt University, 11.5 (71) to 9.7 (61). The Jets finished full of running, booting the final four goals of the game, with the breeze behind them, to record their first win at Peter Hastie Oval since 2016. Key forward Matt Wallis proved the difference late, kicking some crucial final-quarter goals to finish with five in a match-winning display. Mal Douglas again filled in as coach for the Jets and was thrilled to see the club end a long-running drought at CSU. "It has been talked about since probably three weeks out," Douglas said of the six-year drought. "There's been a circle around it and it's been said we need to win at CSU because they hadn't won there in so long and they'd always had the wood over them. "To be honest, at half-time it looked like we were going that way again. I'm not sure what it is about the ground but it is a tricky ground." CSU started well with the breeze and managed to hold onto an eight-point lead at half-time. The Jets injected Sam Fisher into the midfield from defence in the second half and he had a big influence on the game from that point. CSU were able to stretch their lead to 15 points by three-quarter-time but it was not enough as the Jets finished full of momentum. Adam Flagg, in his first game back at the Jets in a decade, moved to a wing in the final term and had a big say in the result, while Wallis kicked a couple of big goals. MORE SPORT NEWS Douglas loved the way the Jets responded when challenged. "It was really pleasing because we spoke at half-time about how we weren't making the most of our opportunities and went away from what makes us a really hard match up," he said. "A bit of acid on the boys at half-time and we responded really well into the wind. It was really well ground out. A lot of young blokes stuck their hand up when it was time to go. "I reckon it was our best win of the year so far." Nathan Tiyce moved onto Jeff Ladd after he kicked a couple of early goals and was able to limit his influence on the contest from that point. Max Tidd and Henry Grinters were others to shine for the Jets. Campbell Watt, Nick Myers and Lachie Holmes were best for the Bushpigs, who have now lost their past two games. Douglas said the win should help build belief in a young Jets squad. "It's good to know it doesn't matter who's out, we've got systems in place that are working," he said. "It's really exciting, the big thing is trying to get the young blokes to realise you can't rely on certain blokes who have been doing it for so long. And they're starting to step up." Full-time NORTHERN JETS (71) 2.1 4.2 5.4 11.5 CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY (61) 4.4 5.4 7.7 9.7 Goals: (Northern Jets) M Wallis 5, C Bell 2, M Douglas, T Roscarel, C McCormack; (CSU) J Ladd 2, H Wakefield 2, M Findlay 2, A Dickins 2, J Collingridge. Best: (Northern Jets) M Wallis, N Tiyce, L Jones, C McCormack, C Bell, S Fisher; (CSU) C Watt, N Myers, L Holmes, J Steel, L Moore, M Findlay.

