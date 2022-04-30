sport, local-sport, marrar, coleambally, jack reynolds, farrer league, comeback, second half, shane lenon, 32 points

A TEN-GOAL second half ensured Marrar bounced back with a 32-point win over Coleambally on Saturday. The Blues led by nine points at the main break but the Bombers produced their third big second half comeback of the opening four rounds, prevailing 13.8 (86) to 8.6 (54) at Coleambally. Marrar coach Shane Lenon praised his team's character in the win. "I was pretty happy with the whole game, to be honest with you," Lenon said. "We were kicking with a bit of a breeze in the first quarter and probably didn't make the most of our opportunities. We actually controlled the second quarter, probably for the first 15 minutes, but they kicked three goals late in the second quarter which hurt us a little bit. "We made a couple of changes at half-time, stayed positive and we moved the ball pretty good in the second half. We ran in numbers and took the game on. "It was a pretty good second half." Jack Reynolds was outstanding, kicking three goals in a best-on-ground performance from the midfield. Billy Toy, Will Keogh and Sam Emery were others to shine. Luke Hillier had a big first half for Coleambally, Bryce Hooper produced another good game and Jade Hodge finished with five goals. Marrar hopes to regain Zach Walgers, Cal Gardner, Chris O'Donnell, Reid Gordon and Harry Reynolds for next week's clash with Charles Sturt University. Full-time MARRAR (86) 2.3 3.5 8.6 13.8 COLEAMBALLY (54) 2.0 5.2 6.2 8.6 Goals: (Marrar) J Reynolds 3, L Gray 2, S Emery 2, C Munn 2, Z Lewis, A Kent, B Toy, W Keogh; (Coleambally) J Hodge 5, C Steele 2, M Hillier. Best: (Marrar) J Reynolds, B Toy, W Keogh, S Emery, N Molkentin, J Moye; (Coleambally) B Hooper, M Hillier, C Steele, J Buchanan, D Bennett, H Tooth.

