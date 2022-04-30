Young piles up a big score on Albury

sport, local-sport,

Young were caught napping early but didn't take long to recover to run out comprehensive winners against Albury on Saturday. The Thunder scored the opening two tries of the clash at Alfred Oval, but didn't have enough fire power to go on with the job as the Cherrypickers made it two wins from as many games. It only took Young 18 minutes to hit the front after trailing 10-0. Coach Nick Cornish was disappointed with their attitude early but soon turned it around to run out 50-14 winners. "That was our own fault giving away silly early penalties and not completing," Cornish said. "Once we started to get back to our own footy it was fine. "I think we were a bit flat and didn't come out with as much energy as we would have liked with those sloppy penalties and mistakes. "We should still defend that regardless but I guess that happens." READ MORE After the early slip up, the Cherrypickers took a 24-10 lead into half-time. And very little changed in the second stanza. Nayah Freeman scored the last two tries of the game to bring up his hat-trick and help Young post the half century. Cornish thought it was just desserts for another strong performance in the centres. "He scored three tries and defensively too he was very solid at left centre," he said. He's also pleased to see the combination between older brother Mitch and Josh Ayers starting to develop. Young will be looking to continue their charge to start the season when they tackle Brothers at Equex Centre on Sunday meanwhile Albury are out to get on the board when they host Southcity on Saturday. A rare Saturday game at Greenfield Park coincides with the Thunder celebrating the anniversary of their Group Nine premiership three-peat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

