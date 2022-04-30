sport, local-sport,

Coolamon 5.17 (47) def Wagga Tigers 6.5 (41) Collingullie-Glenfield Park 10.13 (73) def Griffith 6.5 (41) Narrandera 15.17 (107) def Leeton-Whitton 11.9 (75) Tomorrow: GGGM v MCUE at Ganmain Sportsground (2.10pm) Marrar 13.8 (86) def Coleambally 8.6 (54) Northern Jets 11.5 (71) def CSU 9.7 (61) North Wagga 10.16 (76) def East Wagga Kooringal 11.6 (72) Temora def The Rock Yerong Creek (score to come) Brock/Burrum 6.15 (51) def Culcairn 6.6 (42) Henty 13.16 (94) def Murray 5.10 (40) Holbrook 12.10 (82) def Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 8.9 (57) Jindera 18.17 (125) def Lockhart 1.7 (13) Osborne 15.11 (101) def Howlong 4.9 (33) Billabong 5.8 (38) def CDHBU 5.6 (36) Young 50 def Albury 14 Ag College 15 def CSU 5 Waratahs 29 def Griffith 22 Albury 57 def Tumut 29

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/16adff95-6b92-42b3-a5ec-5ac7ace6264b.jpg/r0_26_2953_1694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg