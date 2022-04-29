sport, local-sport,

Brothers were always set for a tough start to the season and it's definitely the case for Wilson Hamblin. After coming up against James Luff in their loss to Gundagai last week, the 19-year-old now has to tackle another of the competition's class hookers in Tumut's Lachlan Bristow. Wilson hopes he can rise to the challenge. "It's a big ask as they're two of the best hookers in Group Nine," Wilson said. "I just want to take my opportunities when I see them, I was happy with how I played last week. I've just got to keep working on the little things, keep working hard in defence and hopefully I can find some space." Brothers have made a number of changes from the team who were beaten 42-16 by the Tigers. Edan Price shifts to halfback to replace the injured Tyson McLachlan with James Morgan moving into the centres with new recruit Mitch Bennett on the wing. It's a big change for Bennett, who has spent most of his first grade career in the centres for Southcity, but co-coach James Hay wanted to give Morgan his shot. "Morgo played pretty good last week and wants a shot so we've given him one," he said. "Edan started at halfback at the beginning of last season and we trust him to do the job with Tyson out and Josh Siegwalt is away this week as well." READ MORE Luke Gladman will also start in the front row with Clifford Morris out with a back complaint while Bas Blackett will make his debut for the club off the bench. After a busy off-season Brothers have a lot more depth this season. Co-coach Brodie Rigg will make his playing return in the coming weeks, which will offer Hamblin plenty of competition for the hooker role. However after going winless last year, Hamblin believes the pressure to keep your spot will only help the side throughout the season. "It makes training competitive with everyone fighting for spots," he said. "It makes you try harder to try to keep your spot." Brothers had no answers to an early Gundagai onslaught last week and this time around Hay is looking for a much better defensive effort right from the start of the clash at Twickenham. "You can't come close to beating Tumut unless you defend for 80 minutes and defend like you are there to win," he said. "It's all we've been thinking about and what we've been working towards." Tumut have made one change after their win over Albury to start the season with Tom Hickson replacing the injured Jacob Toppin at five-eighth which will see Joe Roddy make his first grade debut off the bench. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/b9c37187-4bca-42f1-976e-8f786a9241ff.JPG/r2_493_5997_3880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg