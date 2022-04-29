sport, local-sport,

Boundary changes, new tiered competitions and shorter seasons are all things NSW Rugby League have an open mind to as they look to address a changing landscape. Senior player numbers are down across the nine Group Nine, with Junee unable to fill a first grade side for the second straight year. Off the back of two seasons interrupted by COVID, regional manager James Smart admitted club struggles could lead to plenty of changes going forward. "Looking at this season alone we certainly have a long way to go before we get back to where our numbers have been in previous seasons," Smart said. "There can be a number of contributing factors but speaking from my personal experience at club land with Kangaroos it has been a challenge to get two senior teams on the park. "There's been a hell of a lot of work from people at the club, and from conversations I've had with other clubs it sounds like there are a lot of people in the same boat. "I feel the appetite for sport in its traditional format is changing among people and I feel there is potential for us to look at the way our seasons are structured and the way our competitions are structured to really cater for the different levels of enthusiasm for playing rugby league. READ MORE "There are guys who have played rugby league all their lives who are talented players that want to play in strong competitions, and get paid to do it, so it is important to maintain a strong competition but at the same time there are guys who might be in their early to mid 30s with kids of their own playing all different types of sport who want to stay involved in rugby league to maintain that social element in their life and a bit of health of fitness as well but whether having to commit to the length of the rugby league season at the moment is as enticing as it used to be. "They are things we need to look at going forward. "We've had two seasons in a row heavily impacted by COVID, so there are challenges around that, and a lot of guys might have found other things to do on their weekends when COVID was impacting on competitions. "There are things outside of our control there that have been quite challenging, but there is plenty that we can have some control over. "I think it starts with looking at what we are doing currently, really speaking to the clubs and volunteers about what our model might look like going forward into 2023." Junee being withdrawn from first grade after the first round of the season now see first grade sides have two more byes throughout the year, some leading to large periods where there are no games. However Smart has backed the board's approach to give the Diesels more time to try to get things together. "I think the board did everything they possibly could to support Junee," he said. "I'm certainly comfortable with the approach the board has taken to look after the game as a whole trying to support a proud rugby league town in Junee, extending into the current season, it also has a duty to act in the best interest of the other clubs as well "It is an extremely difficult situation to be in." Smart is open to any suggestions on how to create more stable competitions. Groups 10 and 11 have introduced a new combined competition this year and feedback from that could affect any decisions. Former Group Nine clubs Cootamundra and Harden now play in the George Tooke Shield and potentially having them into a new competition could come into play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

