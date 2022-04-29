sport, local-sport,

The only way is up for Albury and coach Robbie Byatt is looking for some sharp improvement against Young on Saturday. The Thunder were their own worst enemy to start the season against Tumut last week, and Byatt is looking for much better ball security ahead of another tough test. "Too many mistakes was all it came down to, we just couldn't hold onto the ball," Byatt said. "All game we just kept spilling early ball so our structure, just from defending so much, was non-existent. "We want to hold that ball and get the structure that we've worked on right as it doesn't get any easier." Byatt has made a couple of positional changes ahead of the trip to Alfred Oval with Kieren Ford moving to hooker, Aidan Young comes in at halfback while Jeremy Wiscombe drops back to the bench. Sam Collins will also make his debut for the club after missing last week due to COVID. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/b5b80f24-5f23-4042-8bef-6bd20af298d4.jpg/r0_136_2461_1526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg