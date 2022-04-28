sport, local-sport,

Junee have been removed from the Group Nine first grade competition following a second consecutive forfeit to start the season. After not fielding a first grade team last year, the Diesels were readmitted to the competition due to their plans to return to the top grade. However after forfeiting their first round fixture to Southcity last week and again ahead of their clash with Temora on Saturday, the Group Nine board moved to suspend the Diesels from the remainder of the first grade competition. In a statement, the Group Nine board revealed they met on Wednesday night to discuss the situation. "This has been a difficult decision on the board's behalf," the statement read. "Junee RLFC's inability to provide a definite commitment and timeframe to meet its first grade playing obligations and the uncertainty regarding its first grade playing depth, strength, ongoing sustainability and duty of care towards its players have been key aspects to the board's decision. "Furthermore, the board acknowledges the level of support and guidance it has provided the Junee RLFC over the last 18 months, aiming to place the first grade team on a competitive footing." The decision is in accordance with NSW Rugby League policy regarding forfeits where any team/club that has forfeited twice in succession or three times in total may face elimination from the respective competition. RELATED COVERAGE Despite being aware of the potential repercussions when making the call to forfeit first grade again after training on Tuesday night, Junee president David Holt had still been working on getting a squad together for the remainder. However with a number of injuries sustained on the weekend in their reserve grade loss the club did not feel they were in a position to commit to play first grade at Nixon Park. "They were still positive we would be able to put something together for this year," Holt said. "There was a fairly good attendance from the senior players on Tuesday night, we had a long discussion and everybody had the chance to have their opinion and we came up with a little bit of a plan to put things together and how we were going to go about doing that. "It was very positive." Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe has already indicated there would be no changes to the first grade draw, despite clubs now facing more byes and extended periods off the field. However the board is looking to continue to support the Diesels with their remaining four grades in the competition and will seek to work with the club in entering a competitive first grade team in the 2023 season.

