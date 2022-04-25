Junee's first grade future still up in the air

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After forfeiting their first grade commitment to start the season, Junee had to turn away players in reserve grade on Sunday. However their plans for the future are still up in the air. The Diesels fell to a 28-20 loss against Southcity at Laurie Daley Oval but what level of involvement the club takes for their clash with Temora on Saturday is yet to be determined. President David Holt revealed feedback from players at Tuesday night's training run will be the deciding factor. "We will make a decision in which direction we are going to make (on Tuesday night)," Holt said. "I can't say much more as it is up to the players and we will assess where we are at after (Sunday's) game. "We'll sit down and have a talk about what is the best direction to go in as there is still no definite date for those players we've got coming into the club." Junee have their hopes on an influx of Fijians to help bolster their numbers. However with visa complications continuing they risk being removed from the first grade competition if they do not take Nixon Park in first grade on Saturday. READ MORE Holt admitted the club was unaware of the NSW Rugby League rules over forfeiting consecutive games, or three times in a season, before their decision was made no to play their opening game of the season. However they will follow the process laid out. "We want to stay in the first grade competition so we have to abide by the by-laws and rules," Holt said. "We're just going to have to assess where we are at training and then go from there. "In the competition you should field a first grade side first but there has to be a duty of care there somewhere. "You would have expected injuries if we had of gone into a first grade game with the players we've got available and that was the biggest issue last week in why we decided to forfeit first grade. "It was more a duty of care than anything else as with the 19 and 20-year-olds we've got in the senior ranks it would be like throwing lambs to the slaughter. "We want to retain those players and don't want to bust them up in the first couple of rounds of the season as we want to look after them for not only the rest of the season but going into future seasons. "We need those players to keep playing." Working in Junee's favour is the club has the bye in round three, which will allow them more time to settle on a side. Holt also revealed they ended up having plenty of numbers for their first round clash against Southcity. He's hoping to see that same level of commitment at training this week. "We ended up with 25 as there were a fair few players come game day on our home ground that came out of the woodwork," Holt said. "We actually had to turn a few players away. Hopefully with those players who did miss out it might give them some inspiration to turn up to training so that we know where they are at and so we know their intentions for the season. Saturday's clash is the first time Group Nine's new Challenge Cup could be brought into the mix. Temora, who had the bye to start the season, were drawn as the first holders of the new prize and now Kangaroos loom as the likely first challenger with the two teams to clash at Equex Centre in round three. Competition rules allow for a challenge to take place regardless of whether it is a home or away game of the holders.

