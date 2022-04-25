Junee breaks 1379-day drought with big win

sport, local-sport,

Junee's leaguetag side have already ticked off one of their goals for the season, and they've only played one game. After three straight winless seasons, the Diesels dominated Southcity to take a 18-0 win at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday. It was 1379 days between wins for the side and for many it was their first win for the club. They also did it without coach Gavin Lamb and without any interchange players. However stand-in coach Jordan Walker was pleased to see the effort the side has put into the pre-season pay off so soon. "The girls loved it," Walker said. "They were all very ecstatic and excited especially after playing with no subs. "It was a whole team effort and everyone dug deep and came together as a team really well." READ MORE Georgia Carroll scored a double while Abbey Field and Sophie Griffith also crossed in the win. While they scored four tries to nil, Walker thought it was the team's defence that really made the difference. "They really worked for each other with some great defence," he said. "Southcity got over the line once but didn't score and it was just some great sportsmanship together in defence and defence really won them the game." However things will get a lot harder with a clash against Temora, who had the bye to start the season, at Nixon Park on Saturday. Meanwhile for the second straight year Kangaroos started their campaign with a draw. A try to Sophie Gaynor ensured the Wagga side shared the points with Young at Equex Centre on Sunday. Kangaroos scored three tries to two, but some good goalkicking from Mollie Hogan kept her side in the contest. Kangaroos will be looking for their first win up against Southcity while Young host an Albury outfit who also started their season with a win on Sunday. Tumut just missed out on a win in their return to the competition at Greenfied Park after conceding an early try to Imijen Wright before a Samantha O'Connell penalty goal extended their buffer. Things don't get any easier for the Bulls who host Brothers at Twickenham on Sunday after the Wagga side received a forfeit from Gundagai to start the year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

