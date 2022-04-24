sport, local-sport,

A couple of new roles did little to slow Nick Cornish's impact to start the Group Nine season. The new Young coach has moved himself into the centres to start the season but still created plenty of attacking opportunities. He scored twice and set up older brother Tyler Cornish for his second in a strong second half performance. Young kicked off their season with a 38-12 win over Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Sunday and Cornish couldn't have been more impressed with his side. "I couldn't have asked for a better start to the season," Cornish said. "We did everything we trained, stuck to our structure and in the first 20 minutes I thought we were perfect and thought Roos did really well to hold on as we owned that first 20. "Then we started to get a little trigger happy, started to play too much football with silly errors and silly penalties as they come back but we were good enough to turn it around. "I thought we were very professional and that's a really good start for us." READ MORE Young fired early, crossing for two tries in the opening nine minutes but despite a number of good opportunities struggled to crack the Kangaroos defence again. Instead it was Kangaroos who were next on the board as Jake Mascini stepped his way over the line with seven minutes left in the half but just when it looked like the Wagga outfit were going to take some momentum into the second half disaster struck. Noa Fotu couldn't take a spiralling Mitch Cornish bomb and Tyler Cornish was able to kick the loose ball ahead before going over to score for Young to take a 14-6 lead into half-time. Kangaroos had more opportunities to start the second half before Young captialised on an error as Nic Hall put Nick Cornish into space and he raced 60 metres to score. Seven minutes later Nick Cornish raced away for another long range effort following some nice work from Jesse Corcoran at dummy half. Ben Cronin received some for reward for his effort when he pounced on a James Smart kick to score Kangaroos' second but Young weren't done as tries to Gus Smith and Nick Cornish completed their big win. Kangaroos were able to get on top in the middle stages of the first half. Cornish thought the inroads made through the middle were caused by Young's wastefulness with the ball. "I think that comes back to communication," he said. "Our middles probably needed to tighten up when they started rolling there. It's probably a little bit of effort but it just comes back from turnovers. "If we complete and don't turn it over as much they can't come at us as much. "Other than that I thought we were really good." Despite the heavy loss there were plenty of promising signs for the new-look Kangaroos outfit. The scoreline blew out late and it wasn't reflective of the contest. New coach James Smart is confident he's got plenty to work with heading into their next clash with Southcity on Sunday, especially given their fightback in the first half to respond to a couple of early tries. "We just wanted to come here and compete and I thought we did our best to do that," Smart said. "I felt like when we had lapses in defence or when we were losing the ruck against a very good footy side they were smart enough to take advantage of that."

