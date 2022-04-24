Brothers rally late after slow start

sport, local-sport,

Brothers were blown away at the start, but co-coach James Hay was pleased to see a big scoreline didn't demoralise his side in the second half. Gundagai went into the break leading 30-4 but the Wagga outfit were able to score more tries than their rivals from then. "For them to score 30 points in the first half is pretty upsetting but we did turn it around a little in the second half," Hay said. "We won the second half and that's what we'll try to take into next week." It was 18-0 before Brothers had barely had the ball but they did manage to stem the flow of points before falling 42-16. "I think the morale was good to come back in the second half like that," Hay said. "I've played in games where you go into half-time a couple of tries down and it goes to shit but if our morale and confidence is like that next week and we start from minute one not minute 40 it will be good." READ MORE However they picked up a number of injury concerns before their clash with Tumut on Sunday with Tyson McLachlan (hamstring), Jordan Little (wrist), Fletcher Blackett (ankle) and Aaron Wynne (face) all failing to complete the clash. Wynne, who suffered a nasty cut under his eye, is the most likely to be right to tackle the Blues. "We played the last 20 minutes with the same 13 on the field as we ended up with no bench with four blokes who couldn't finish the game," Hay said. "It's a good thing we've got some depth this year."

