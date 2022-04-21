Foster looks to relish new role with Kangaroos

sport, local-sport,

Bowie Foster has stepped into a different role as part of a new-look Kangaroos outfit. Foster will start at hooker as the Wagga club gets their season under way against Young on Sunday. It's foreign territory for the 22-year-old but with the retirement of former captain Zac Graham it was a challenge he wanted to take on "With Zaccy Graham exited the club an opportunity came up so I spoke to Smarty (James Smart) about it as I was keen to try a new position," Foster said. "It's been a lot of work but I'm slowly getting there. "It is fairly different to what I have been playing in previous years with a lot more responsibility and a lot more hands on the ball but that is what I was pretty excited to be a part of." New Kangaroos coach James Smart has been impressed with the effort Foster, who usually plays second row or lock, has put into making the transition. He's hoping it translates to a strong performance to start the season. "He's still got plenty of years ahead of him at the club and it's important we try to fill those key positions and develop guys in those key positions who have the potential to be at the club for a long time," Smart said. READ MORE Smart had indicated he was looking to play a different role with Kangaroos this season. However he's named himself at halfback for the big test against the Cherrypickers in round one. "We tried a few different things through pre-season but I think where we are at with the senior squad at the moment I think it is the right way for us to start the season," Smart said. "We will see how it goes as things progress throughout the year as there are a couple of guys that may fill that spot. "It obviously wasn't always my intention to play but I feel like it is the right thing to do for now. "We've got Tristan Wheeler, who is a genuine number seven, who did his ACL last year, due back in round seven and is someone I would love to see as a potential long-term number seven for the club. "Looking at the club over the past 10 years there's been a lot of different halves combinations so with all the guys that are there in the mix that are all young and have plenty of years of footy ahead of them, and I certainly don't fit that category, if by the end of the year we can have an established halves pairing that the club can take through for the next five plus years I think it will put us in a good position going forward." Smart will be one of four Gundagai juniors in the side with Will Herring to play alongside him in the halves, Charlie Barton will start on the wing while Jack Schubert is in the second row. With Smart at halfback and new recruit Daniel Foley at fullback, Jake Mascini has been named in the centres.

