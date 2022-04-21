sport, local-sport,

Gundagai will unveil a new-look back line for their clash with Brothers at Equex Centre on Saturday. Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt will play their first game in Tigers colours after making the switch from Southcity and they will be joined by another former Bull Jack Lyons, who missed most of last season with a knee issue. With Gundagai not having a trial over the pre-season, captain-coach Luke Berkrey is anticipating it will take some time for things to really click. "It's new so I don't expect everything to come off at once and know we are going to take some time to build as the boys get a bit of a connection together," Berkrey said. Tyron Gorman also has a new role to start the season in the second row. Berkrey believes he'll be suited by being closer to the action. "It's something I think he will really like, being closer to the ball again, after coming from the halves and moving out in the centres," he said. "Now he's a bit closer to the ruck and I think he will do really well there." Brothers have made plenty of changes to their side after finishing last year winless. As such Berkrey is looking to respond well defensively. "We need to get some continuity with our defence, especially through our middle, as it is where we struggled to start last year," he said. "I would like us to be nice and stiff through the middle."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/b0a34f58-12af-49e1-87db-3dfa5ef3642a.jpg/r0_73_3691_2158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg