Group Nine season preview: Competition for finals places only strengthens

After a season that shaped so well was never able to reach a conclusion, the 2022 Group Nine season presents plenty of intrigue. The statewide player points index has been introduced at short notice but it hasn't really stopped plenty of play movement between Group Nine clubs. With a number of prominent players set to sport different colours this year it shapes as a bit of the changing of the guard with a couple of finals spots looking wide open. Junee also presents a different challenge as they look to plot a path to their return to the top grade but it hasn't been smooth sailing so far for the Diesels. There was four genuine premiership chances last season and with the chasing pack really developing we're set for another strong Group Nine competition in 2022. Coach: Robbie Byatt (first season) Last season: Seventh (three wins) Key gains: Jackins Olam, Paul Karaitiana, Matt Byatt, Faamai Aleni, Sam Collins, Jade Duroux, Nathan Darby, Sabastian Rapana Key losses: Adrian Purtell, Joe Lumb, Brad Hill, James Olds What the coach says: We're a fairly new side but everything has gone well in the trials so I'm expecting us to have a good year. You want to be making finals, as does everyone, so that's what we are pushing for. What we say: Albury have been very active in the player market this season after two seasons derailed by COVID. They probably needed to be with a couple of key losses after sitting just off the pace last season. There is plenty to like about the Thunder this year and they will be right in the mix for a finals berth. Prediction: Fourth Coach: James Hay and Brody Rigg (second season) Last season: Last (no wins) Key gains: Mitch Bennett, Fletcher Blackett, Bas Blackett, Troy Dargin, Connor McCauley, Aaron Wynne, Liam Carey, Maleke Morris, Tyson McLachlan, James Morgan, Mitch Bennett, Timoci Vatubuli, Brody Rigg Key losses: Nil What the co-coach says: (James Hay) I do believe we have a squad that can win a grand final and I think the players would be upset with anything except for playing finals. Obviously it is a long season and things can change but that goal is to be there in September. We were lucky to get a couple of trials in, the boys feel they've got a couple of ks into their legs, we've played some football together and have awesome numbers to training. What we say: The numbers are back at Brothers after a disastrous 2021. There are plenty of faces who sat out last season who are back on board, and they've been joined by a number of new ones as well. Depth certainly won't be a problem this year so expect to see a much, much, much more competitive effort from the Wagga club this season. Prediction: Sixth Coach: Luke Berkrey (second season) Last season: Fourth (eight wins) Key gains: Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt Key losses: Dane O'Hehir, James Smart, Ryan McQueen, Aisea Taholo, Will Herring, Troy Barby, Josh Smith What the coach says: We've had a pretty good pre-season and we're just excited to play now. I haven't really thought too much comparisons but we're just looking forward to starting to play and then we'll get a better gauge once we start playing a few games. Clearly with a fair few changes I don't think we'll be firing out of the blocks but I think we will improve as the season goes. What we say: Gundagai have been the benchmark, or close enough to it, for the past decade and they've brought in their most exciting recruit yet. With Nathan Rose and Latell Siegwalt on board they've found great replacements for a couple of the big names they've lost and the Tigers will provide a big challenge for anyone up against them this season. Prediction: Premiers Coach: Damion Fraser (first season) Last season: Did not play What we say: Junee have been the real talking point of the Group Nine pre-season with plenty of will they or won't they questions asked. Things don't look great but the club is determined to tough it out with an eye on the future. That will be an important step and while it looks like the season will be a real struggle there is plenty of talent coming through the junior ranks which bodes well for the club's future. Prediction: Last Coach: James Smart (first season) Last season: Fifth (six wins) Key gains: James Smart, Daniel Foley, Will Herring, Charlie Barton, Jack Schubert, Pat Guthrie, Ollie Hoskin, Ryan Cronin, Nick Baker, Callum Price, Tristan Wheeler Key losses: Luke Ingram, Tyler Jones, Zac Graham, Hayden Jolliffe, Ned Cooper, James Strickland, Josh Elworthy, Jack Hartnett, Chris Maher, Timoci Vatubuli, Ritchie Herangi, Jordan Little, Liam Fitzsimmons What the coach says: We're probably a lot of the unknown as we've had so much change from our first grade side last year to our first grade side this year. We're also going in without a trial under our belts so it's hard to really say too much just yet. There has been a lot of change, not only personnel wise but in terms of our approach to how we want to play is probably a little bit different, so we need to take a patient approach to it and know we are going to take time to build and develop over the season. What we say: It was a season of real ups and downs for Kangaroos last year as they struggled to build throughout the year. A big concern is a large player turnover from last year but they've brought in plenty of quality to sit right of the thick of the top-five race. Prediction: Seventh Coach: Kyle McCarthy (first season, third in total) Last season: Second (11 wins) Key gains: Nick Skinner Key losses: Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt, Luke McBeath, Cody Hodge, Connor McCauley, Mitch Bennett, Daniel Foley, Pat Guthrie What the coach says: We definitely want to play finals footy again and we've got a good forward pack. There are some good old heads there with Skin back and it's just whether we can put it together with shape in a new look side. What we say: Southcity have been dealt blow after blow this off-season with quality coming out of the side left, right and centre. That takes a lot to recover from and worryingly the Bulls haven't been active in trying to turn that tide. Skinner is a great addition with all his experience but they are one of the few sides who haven't built on last year's line up which could make things very hard. Prediction: Eighth Coach: Josh McCrone (second season) Last season: Sixth (five win) Key gains: Hayden Lomax, Zach Starr, Joel Kelly Key losses: Sam Elwin, Jai Doherty, Jaiden Burke, Luke Skidmore, Nick Trevaskis What the coach says: The two trials were fairly positive but everyone is usually happy with the pre-season and you don't really know until you start playing. We're excited for the year and I think we've improved from one pre-season to the next. We've built as a team having the same coach for the two years and we're ready to get our teeth into it. What we say: Temora have brought back some strong talent to the fold after enjoying their best season in years in 2021. Depth is going to be a concern, especially in the forward pack, but with an every-improving spine this could finally be the year the Dragons return to finals Prediction: Fifth Coach: Lachlan Bristow (third season) and Zac Masters (second season) Last season: First (13 wins) Key gains: Dean Bristow Key losses: Ron Leapai, Tolo Aroha-Tuinauvai, Lewis Arragon, Cameron Dowling What the co-coach says: (Lachlan Bristow) It has been a frustrating off-season in terms of recruitment after losing some key players and we've really struggled in the market to secure anyone. We've had a lot of letdowns there but in terms of training wise and the squad we are still really happy with the core group we've got and very excited about the young crop of locals that are coming through. They've been coming along pretty good and I can't wait to see them progress. What we say: It's not for a lack of trying but the Blues have struggled to find replacement for a couple of key losses. As such don't expect them to be as strong this season but there's too much talent in the side to write them off after shaping as the team to beat before last season came to an early finish. Prediction: Third Coach: Nick Cornish (first season) Last season: Third (11 wins) Key gains: Josh Ayers, Jonah Latu Key losses: Ben McAlpine What the coach says: I spoke to the boys at the start of the pre-season and we're not happy with just going for a finals position but our goal is to win the comp. That should be the same mindset as everyone else in the comp. It was an unfortunate finish to last year, as we thought he had a really good shot at cracking it and we have the same sort of crew this year with a couple of more players. What we say: This could be the year the longest premiership drought in Group Nine comes to an end. Young have plenty of star power through their stellar spine to go with a strong pack, but their depth isn't as strong this season. Despite that they will pose a big challenge throughout the season. Prediction: Second

