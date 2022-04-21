Group Nine teams - round one
Brothers v Gundagai
Saturday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Brothers
1 Cade Price, 2 David Oti, 3 Edan Price, 4 Jordan Little, 5 James Morgan, 6 Troy Dargin, 7 Tyson McLachlan, 8 James Hay, 9 Wilson Hamblin, 10 Clifford Morris, 11 Liam Carey, 12 Bas Blackett, 13 Aaron Wynne, 14 Josh Siegwalt, 15 Fletcher Blackett, 16 Ryan Fletcher, 17 Luke Gladman
Gundagai
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Jack Lyons, 3 Jack Elphick, 4 Damian Willis, 5 Corey Wilson, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Joel Field, 9 James Luff, 10 Jake Elphick, 11 Tyron Gorman, 12 Royce Tout, 13 Luke Berkrey, 15 Afa Collins, 16 Mark Elphick, 17 Braith Crane
Albury v Tumut
Sunday, Greenfield Park, 2.35pm
Albury
1 Jade Duroux, 2 Ty Fletcher, 3 Sebastian Rapana, 4 Jackins Olam, 5 Faamai Aleni, 6 Paul Karaitiana, 7 Kieren Ford, 8 Nathan Darby, 9 Jeremy Wiscombe, 10 Matt Byatt, 11 Mason Fuller, 12 Robbie Byatt, 13 Jon Huggett, 14 Aiden Young, 15 Darcy Wilson, 16 Harrison Reicher, 17 Reece Clegg
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Josh Webb, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Dean Bristow, 5 Tom Hickson, 6 Jacob Toppin, 7 Jordan Anderson, 8 Zac Masters, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Brodie Mirtschin, 11 Todd Broad, 12 Tom Jefferies, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Jordyn Maher, 15 Jack Dean, 16 Malik Aitken
Kangaroos v Young
Sunday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Kangaroos
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jake Mascini, 4 Dakota Ruta, 5 Noa Fotu, 6 Will Herring, 7 James Smart, 8 Craig Field, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Pat Guthrie, 11 Nick Baker, 12 Jack Schubert, 13 Ben Cronin, 14 Ben Pembleton, 15 Brayden Sharrock, 16 Ollie Hoskin, 17 Lachlan Cuell
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Nayah Freeman, 5 Tom Bush, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Jonah Latu, 13 Blake Hewitt, 14 Casey Wall, 15 Inoke Vunipola, 16 Jake Walker, 17 Angus Smith
