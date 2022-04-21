sport, local-sport, kyle yeates, wagga city, wanderers, captain, robert fry, yoogali, soccer, cpl

New Wagga City Wanderers captain Kyle Yeates wasn't sure if he was ready to take over the reins but only two rounds into the competition and the young defender admits the role sits well with him. Yeates, who only recently turned 22, is one of the youngest captains in Riverina senior sport but is taking it all in his stride. Yeates was named the new Wanderers skipper after the departure of revered goalkeeper Robert Fry and has enjoyed stepping up in the position. "It's been good. I knew I'd be a contender for it when Fryzie stood down but I didn't really know if I was ready," Yeates said. "I was told that I was by Fryzie and Davo (Leonard) and what not but I wasn't quite sure. But after starting I've really enjoyed it, it's been good." Yeates is no stranger to captaincy and led the Wanderers' under 23s to the title two years ago. But he admits trying to fill the shoes of Fry was always going to be a tough gig. "Yeah they are the biggest shoes to fill I think and he was definitely the best leader we've had at the club while I've been around," Yeates said. "(Fry) talks to me every week and I still go through stuff with him, he's still definitely helping out. "It's so exciting. I've been involved for a long time now, seen the heaps of leaders that we've had and they were always who I looked up to so it's a pretty surreal feeling to be the one leading it now. But I don't feel out of my depth at all." The Wanderers opened the season with a 4-2 loss to Canberra White Eagles but bounced back the following week with a 4-2 win over Weston Molonglo. Yeates admits there is a different feel to this season after a somewhat disappointing campaign last year. "Definitely. Just the squad depth is the main thing," he said. "Last year we'd lose one or two and then you would have to bring up a player from under 23s that maybe didn't want to or wasn't quite ready but now you feel like you could pick up any player from the 23s and they'd be ready to go. "The fact that we've always got a fresh player or two on the bench for first grade, it gives you a bit of hope that maybe if one person goes down, or two people go down, that we're still going to be in it, whereas last year I didn't quite get that feeling." The Wanderers have yet to play at home this season and will again be on the road on Saturday when they travel to Griffith to take on arch-rival Yoogali. MORE SPORT NEWS After upsetting Yoogali in what turned out to be the final round last year, Yeates is looking forward to the return bout. "We're excited. Obviously the last time we played them was the charity round, the last game of last season and we beat them and it got a bit fiery and what not so I'm sure they're looking forward for us to come there and play them. We'll have to be ready for it," he said. Yeates said the Wanderers certainly don't fear Yoogali, who have started the year with two losses. "Maybe it's a bit different to the Canberra sides, a lot of people in our team grew up playing against them, it's more common faces and you know that you're always somewhat at the same level," he said. "I'm not sure whether it's that or it's the rivalry that we've built with them but no matter where either team are sitting, if it's the season where we were the top side, or last year where they were one of the better ones, it feels like back to square one when you play one another." Yeates also conceded it shapes as an important fixture for both teams. "They've had a pretty tough start, they've probably played the two top teams and they'll be needing three points and the same goes for us," he said. "We obviously went down in round one but we got a good win last time out and I think if we can build on that, we've got them and then a few other fixtures that might be a bit tougher so the three points are very much needed both for ladder position and for confidence that allow us to take into those Queanbeyan and ANU games coming up." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

