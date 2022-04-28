Southcity reborn with new pairing in halves

sport, local-sport,

Travis Smith is not looking to become the next Nathan Rose as he prepares to slip into Southcity's number six jumper on Sunday. Instead last year's Weissel Medal winner in reserve grade is looking to make the most of his own chance in the starting side regardless of who has come before. "I don't think there's any pressure," Smith said. "We've got a pretty good core group of guys there and we're just looking to play some good footy and build with what we've got." Smith is no stranger to Southcity's first grade set up but the 25-year-old has been given a much bigger task this season. He will line up alongside captain-coach Kyle McCarthy, who returns to the role for the first time in three years, for Southcity's clash with Kangaroos at Harris Park. After receiving a forfeit from Junee last week, the five-eighth just can't wait to be back playing. "I'm just keen to play some football as it was disappointing to have to wait one week," Smith said. "Whatever role that may be I'm just happy to do it." READ MORE Southcity have had plenty of changes over the off-season with Rose and Latrell Siegwalt shifting to Gundagai, Daniel Foley and Pat Guthrie linking with Kangaroos, Mitch Bennett and Connor McCauley moving to Brothers while Cody Hodge, Luke McBeath and Trent Schubach have left the club. The moves have seen a host of experience leave the club, but despite very few arrivals McCarthy is pleased with how the team lines up. "There's a good balance of old heads and young talent coming through," McCarthy said. "It's a similar place to where we were when we started out at Southcity with some good old heads and some good kids coming through. "We've gone full circle." Nick Skinner is the only real addition to the line up this season. Smith is looking forward to playing alongside his brother-in-law while McCarthy hopes his experience can help develop some of the club's younger talent. "Skin coming back is a big in and he'll help a few of the younger forwards we've got, like the Tracey boys, mature more," McCarthy said. Kangaroos have the benefit of coming into the clash off a 38-12 loss to Young last Sunday. McCarthy knows it will be an advantage but he's just looking for his side to build into the season instead. "It's our first game as this group, we didn't get this group in the pre-season games, so I think completions will be the key," he said. "We don't want to do anything too flashy just yet but more just build into the season." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

