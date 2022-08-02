THREE Riverina footballers have held their own on the national stage.
Coolamon's Josh Allen, Turvey Park's Ben Quilter and Eastlakes-MCU's Jack Warden were part of the NSW team that participated in the under 15 national AFL carnival in Albury last week.
It was a tough week for the NSW team, who finished the carnival on a high with a 58-point win over ACT.
That followed losses against South Australia (83 points), Victoria (53 points), Western Australia (20 points) and Queensland (59 points).
Mount Austin High School's Heath Russell coached the team and said all three AFL Riverina boys performed well.
"Josh (Allen) is a midfielder and we asked him to play predominantly back, his ball use and competitiveness was really important for us. He did really, really well. He got a bit of midfield time in the back couple of games and did really well," Russell said.
"Benny Quilter played mainly wing, half-forward and showed some really good signs, especially when he found a bit of space. His ball use was really good and he kicked a couple of goals across the carnival. He would be pleased with how he went.
"Jack (Warden) was really good. Played an inside mid role and just his competitiveness. I loved how he competed. It was probably the mantra of us as a side, we were probably giving away a bit of skill and stuff like that so we just had to really compete and he probably set the tone in the midfield for us, so he was good."
Russell said the team improved over the week.
"If you're looking at pure results you probably look at it and say it was disappointing but after day one against South Australia, we were going to have improve pretty quick and then against WA, we didn't take our chances and that cost us," he said.
"South Australia, Victoria and Queensland were clearly the better teams, but to finish on a win against the ACT was a positive for the boys, they showed improvement across the carnival, which I guess is all they could ask."
Lavington's Ryder Corrigan and Newcastle's Max King were the two NSW players to make the All Australian team.
The NSW under 15 girls team won two of their five games for the carnival.
