The Daily Advertiser

Racing NSW's announcement of a $125 million infrastructure project fund has given Murrumbidgee Turf Club new hope of funding stable complex

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 3 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RENEWED HOPE: Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr and NSW racing minster Kevin Anderson looked over plans for a new stable complex with Murrumbidgee Turf Club representatives Jason Ferrario, Bruce Harris, Geoff Harrison and Brett Bradley last December.

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) hope Racing NSW's $125 million infrastructure announcement could be the solution to the funding of their new stable complex.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.