MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) hope Racing NSW's $125 million infrastructure announcement could be the solution to the funding of their new stable complex.
Racing NSW made a number of big announcements on Wednesday, including an infrastructure project fund of $125 million that will be delivered over the next two years.
Racing NSW say the projects range from 'construction of stables' with chief executive Peter V'Landys going as far to mention a number of potential recipients, citing some projects that already have development application approval, like that of the MTC.
The MTC's proposed $6.8 million stable complex has been on the agenda since 2016 and has been 'shovel ready' for more than 12 months awaiting funding.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario hopes this latest announcement could provide the financial assistance the club has been waiting for to make the stable dream a reality.
"We're excited by the announcement, it's great for racing in NSW and given that the Murrumbidgee Turf Club has the vision to build a stable project, we hope that this funding that has become available, that the Murrumbidgee Turf Club will be considered for some of that funding," Ferrario said.
"I'd love to think the Murrumbidgee Turf Club would be considered in that $125 million for infrastructure. The fact that we have already shown interest and gone as far as we have with our stable project, it's a great announcement for racing in NSW and we hope that the Murrumbidgee Turf Club benefits from it."
Racing NSW said on Wednesday that it will continue to work with race clubs and participants regarding the allocation of these funds.
The MTC was a controversial omission last July when the state government announced a $67 million investment into country racing tracks and infrastructure.
NSW racing minister Kevin Anderson, who was part of Wednesday's announcements, since toured the MTC proposed site in December and was impressed by the size and scope of the plans.
Ferrario hopes that visit holds the MTC in good stead, with Racing NSW also well aware of their plans.
"Kevin Anderson has been and seen our site and I know he was impressed with the size of the land available and with our vision," Ferrario said.
"We're a long way down the track with all of our research, our DA. The fact that our project is shovel ready, the announcement's great and we hope we're a part of it."
