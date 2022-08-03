ON THE PACE: Break in store after Blazing Home extends perfect record

Blazing Home is in the spelling paddock after extending his unbeaten start to his career at Menangle on Saturday night.
The two-year-old made it four wins from as many starts for Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
Painting continues to be impressed.
"He went super," Painting said.
"I'm very happy. I didn't really know how the race was going to pan out but there was just enough room to squeeze on it's (Naturally Gifted) back at the start and once we lobbed there I was pretty confident."
Blazing Home went on to win by 7.9 metres in a mile rate of 1:54.5.
He is now heading to the paddock before aiming up for the Vicbred Super Series in December.
BLAZING Home provided Leeton part-owners Anthony Pantano and Michael Pantano with a metropolitan double on Saturday night.
Earlier in the night the pair had tasted success with B K Swy.
Coming from last, B K Swy just timed her run to perfection to bring up her 11th career win and first since January.
ASHLEY Hart brought up her first career training win in group three company.
After uncle Trevor White sent her Defiant to be her first runner following his group one success, Hart and brother Cameron combined to take out the Winter Championships at Menangle on Saturday night.
Defiant went on to down Ardens Reality, who is owned by Michael Boots, in a career best mile rate of 1:51.3.
THE Leeton-owned Himanameisjeff made a winning return.
In his first start since finishing last in the Wagga Pacers Cup in April, the five-year-old was able to add to his strong record in metropolitan company at Bendigo on Saturday.
He's now won nine of his 18 starts with another three placings.
YIRRIBEE Pacing Stud has been renamed Wingate Farm as Jake Stockton looks to make his mark on the place.
AFTER winning his Waratah Series heat at Riverina Paceway, Beau Steele has drawn one in the final at Menangle on Saturday.
Cameron Hart has been booked to take the drive for Young trainer John Downey.
David and Blake Micallef didn't fair as well with Ulaanbaatar drawing the outside of the front row.
They also have So Much Bettor engaged on the program.
NERANO and Ultimate Hughey will race each other chasing more metropolitan success at Melton on Saturday.
Ultimate Hughey has drawn barrier three for Henty trainer Brooke McPherson while Nerano starts from six for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.28pm.
Albury then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
