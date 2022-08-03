SOUTHERN District trainers have welcomed the prizemoney increases announced by Racing NSW on Wednesday.
Racing NSW announced $30 million in prizemoney increases, a number of which are aimed at country participants.
Advertisement
From September 1, country TAB minimum prizemoney will increase from $25,000 to $27,000. Significantly two races at every TAB country race meeting will now also be restricted to NSW country-trained horses.
Picnic minimum prizemoney will also go up from $5000 to $7000, non-TAB from $10,000 to $12,000 and Sky Two from $15,000 to $16,000.
In a further bonus, Highway Handicaps will rise from $100,000 to $120,000 and The Kosciuszko has been boosted from $1.3 million to $2 million.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly is a big fan of what was announced, particularly the increase to Highway Handicaps.
"I've got owners buying horses that wouldn't be out of place in the city," Donnelly said.
"The Highways, that's fantastic. I was explaining to people the other day, if you've got a horse good enough, you can win two races here, $13,000 each, and you win two Highways, that's $120,000, and that's nearly $150,000 you've won and you've never raced against a city horse."
Fellow Wagga trainer Gary Colvin welcomed the across the board increases.
"It makes it worthwhile to be in the racing game and own a horse," Colvin said.
"Let's face it, the cost of living is going up. I'm paying more wages now, everything's gone sky high so it's good news."
Colvin also has Another One, who is on the second line of betting for the now $2 million Kosciuszko in October.
"The owners will be happy about that," Colvin said.
"We're well and truly into his preparation for it. That's our main aim so that's great news. It's for country trainers so it's a big incentive."
Another feature of the announcement was the introduction of a $500,000 Little Dance for qualified horses that are balloted out of the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick on November 1.
Racing NSW also announced an infrastructure project fund of $125 million that will be delivered by Racing NSW over the next two years.
...
Advertisement
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin is joining forces with The Union Club Hotel in a bid to land a Kosciuszko slot with Another One.
The pair are about to launch a 100 Club syndicate that will purchase Kosciuszko tickets in the hope of securing a slot in the $2 million feature for country-trained sprinters.
"We're having a 100 Club at The Union Club Hotel. 100 members, first in best dressed," Colvin said.
A $100 buy in will get you two tickets in the 100 Club, that features $50 units. Punters can purchase as many tickets that are available.
Another One has been back in work for some time and Colvin is happy with how he's coming along.
"Very good, couldn't be happier," he said.
Advertisement
"I just hope we get picked up this year."
...
A NUMBER of Southern District trainers are set to have a crack at city riches on Saturday.
Wagga trainers Wayne Carroll and Mick Travers will be represented by Sumdeel and Blessed Award in the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1800m).
Blessed Award has drawn barrier 19, with Ellen Hennessy in the saddle, while Tim Clark has been booked to ride Sumdeel, who is drawn 13.
Advertisement
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly has last-start Narrandera winner Kitzbuhel in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (2400m), with Tyler Schiller to ride.
Mitch Beer's Sunrise Ruby rounds out the Southern District representatives at Randwick with Sunrise Ruby set to contest the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Fillies & Mares Handicap (1200m).
Sunrise Ruby was backed into favouritism for a similar race at Randwick a fortnight ago before the races were abandoned. Tim Clark is down to ride.
Beer also has Sunrise Ruby in at Caulfield on Saturday.
...
Advertisement
WAGGA couple Mark and Paula Gray were trackside to celebrate their victory in Monday's Darwin Cup.
The pair are part-owners in the Gary Clarke-trained Playoffs ($5.50) that scored a dominant victory in the $200,000 Great Northern Darwin Cup (2050m).
The Grays made the trip up to Darwin and watched on as Playoffs kicked clear and raced away with the feature.
They have enjoyed a good run of success of late as they are also part-owners of the Mitch Beer-trained Hardware Lane.
...
Advertisement
PROMISING staying mare Dolphina has left the Tim Donnelly stable.
Owners Sandy Tait and Jill Nivison sent the mare to Ron Quinton at Randwick, on Donnelly's advice, after her luckless eighth placing in the Narrandera Cup last month.
Dolphina, a winner of four of her 18 starts, ran third in a 1050m Randwick trial on Tuesday for Quinton.
"She went there on my recommendation. I said to Sandy there weren't many good races for her here with her rating and she's only a little thing and the travel takes a little bit out of her," Donnelly explained.
"She'll win up there, especially if the tracks are soft, at the provincials at least and then she might be able to get away with a midweek."
...
Advertisement
THE Wagga track is rated a heavy eight ahead of the TAB meeting on Sunday.
Racing will return to Wagga for the first time in a month after the last race meeting was abandoned due to concerns with part of the track.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario said all eyes would be on the sky over the next few days as the track still hasn't had a chance to dry out completely.
The $30,000 Riverina Cup (3800m) is the feature and has attracted 10 nominations, while the Wagga Whiz (1000m) is also shaping up as a competitive event.
...
Advertisement
GALLOPS
Sunday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Advertisement
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.