The Daily Advertiser

Southern District trainers welcome Racing NSW's decision to boost country prizemoney

MM
By Matt Malone
August 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE MONEY: Another One is being aimed at The Kosciuszko, which is now worth $2 million in prizemoney, courtesy of across the board increases announced by Racing NSW on Wednesday.

SOUTHERN District trainers have welcomed the prizemoney increases announced by Racing NSW on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.