THE venues for the opening round of Farrer League finals have been changed.
The qualifying final, expected to be between East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek, has been moved from Robertson Oval to McPherson Oval.
Advertisement
It was due to a clash at Robertson Oval with Wagga Tigers' final home game against Leeton-Whitton Saturday August 20.
The option of switching the final to a Sunday was muted with clubs but both preferred to keep the game on Saturday at a different venue.
The condition of Maher Oval netball courts ruled it out of contention.
It means the elimination final, set for Sunday August 21, has been moved from Gumly Oval to Robertson Oval.
It is set to feature North Wagga take on any one of four clubs still in the race for fifth - Barellan, Charles Sturt University, Northern Jets and Temora.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.