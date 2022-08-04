Coolamon's Nick Buchanan will miss the Hoppers next three matches after being found guilty of rough conduct by the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night.
Buchanan was charged over a third quarter bump during the Hoppers clash with Turvey Park that left the Bulldogs Jack Glanvill with a fractured cheekbone.
His bump was found to be careless with contact high and the impact graded as severe.
Both Buchanan and Glanvill suffered concussion after an apparent head knock during the collision.
The decision from the tribunal means that Buchanan will miss this Saturday's clash against Leeton-Whitton while also missing the two remaining games of the regular season against Griffith and Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Buchanan has played every game this year for the Hoppers and has been one of their most consistent performers.
He will be set for a return for the first week of the Riverina League finals.
