The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon's Nick Buchanan will sit out the next three matches after being found guilty by the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 4 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: Coolamon's Nick Buchanan will miss the Hoppers next three matches after being found guilty of rough conduct. Picture: Madeline Begley

Coolamon's Nick Buchanan will miss the Hoppers next three matches after being found guilty of rough conduct by the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.