Gundagai will be without captain-coach Luke Berkrey for the top-of-the-table clash with Young on Sunday.
A training mishap will see him miss the big game at Anzac Park.
The full extent of the issue is yet to be determined.
It is one of two personnel changes for the Tigers, who have not played since their late heroics against Tumut on July 17 ensured they remain unbeaten with Blake Dunn also returning to the starting line up.
However Berkrey's absence has seen some serious reshuffling of their line up.
Jake Elphick, who played limited minutes against the Blues due to a hand issue, pushes up to the front row with Tyron Gorman heading back into the second row after making a mid-season switch back into five-eighth and then centre.
Jack Elphick shifts into the centres while Jack Lloyd comes onto the wing.
Tumut's win over Young has taken plenty of the pressure off Gundagai in the race for the minor premiership, with Young now three points behind with three rounds before finals.
A victory would seal top spot for the Tigers however it hasn't been a focus.
Instead they are just looking forward to getting back on the field.
"You obviously never want to lose but I have spoken to the boys a lot this week that it is only our second game in four weeks," Berkrey said.
"I feel like we've hit a bit of a reset button and just have to get back to playing a good brand of footy as there's been so much time off this year.
"We've played nine games and had six byes in between so we get that normality again with three straight games before finals."
Gundagai tackle Kangaroos and Southcity in their last two games of the season.
Kangaroos will be playing for their finals future with just one point separating them and Albury in the battle for fifth while the Bulls are sitting on the bottom of the ladder.
Berkrey hopes they can use the two games as a way to really build into their finals campaign.
"I haven't really thought that far ahead but we know Young is going to be in that finals fight in the back end of the year," he said.
"It is going to be a good game to see where we are at."
Young come into the clash unchanged as they look to hit back from just their second loss of the season.
The first came against Gundagai when they gave up a 14-0 lead after conceding 36 unanswered points.
Berkrey knows they will want to hit back.
"We know we're the team now that a lot of teams are coming after, we enjoy that and it's important to rise to the challenge this week," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
