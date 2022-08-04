Group Nine teams - round 14

Sunday, 2.35pm, Anzac Park
Gundagai
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Jack Lyons, 3 Jake Elphick, 4 Damian Willis, 5 Jack Lloyd, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Afa Collins, 9 James Luff, 10 Jake Elphick, 11 Tyron Gorman, 12 Blake Dunn, 13 Royce Tout, 14 Zac Fairall, 15 Vinny Brown, 16 Mark Elphick, 17 Corey Wilson
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Nayah Freeman, 5 Boro Navori, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Angus Smith, 13 Blake Hewitt, 14 James Woolford, 15 Tom Bush, 16 Jonah Latu, 19 Jake Walker, 20 Inoke Vunipola
Sunday, 2.35pm, Nixon Park
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Joel Kelly, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Gavin Kite, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Ryan Cain, 14 Cody Lynch, 16 Jed Reardon, 17 Hayden Lomax
Brothers
1 Cade Price, 2 David Oti, 3 Zac Carey, 4 James Morgan, 5 Latrell Goolagong, 6 Troy Dargin, 7 Edan Price, 8 James Hay, 9 Brody Rigg, 10 Rhys Weldon, 11 Bas Blackett, 12 Connor McCauley, 13 Aaron Wynne, 14 Wilson Hamblin, 15 Josh Siegwalt, 16 Luke Gladman-Pitts, 17 Will Roworth
Sunday, 3pm, Harris Park
Southcity
1 Jesse Fitzhenry, 3 Jason Massey, 4 Jailen Miles, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 7 Travis Smith, 2, 8 Dana Ratu, 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Joel Tracey, 11 Matthew Ward, 12 Tim Hurst, 13 Rebel Price, 14 Trey Charles, 15 Jack Davidson, 16 Eli Sharp
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Malik Aitken, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Jacob Toppin, 5 Tom Hickson, 6 Dean Bristow, 7 Jordan Anderson, 20 Zac Masters, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Jacob Sturt, 11 Joe Roddy, 12 Tom Jeffery, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Jordyn Maher, 15 Jack Dean, 17 Josh Webb, 18 Cody Lynch
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
