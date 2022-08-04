TEMORA big man Chris Stacey hopes he has one last finals campaign in what he says is his final year of senior football.
Stacey's dedication to Temora will be celebrated on Saturday when he runs out for his 300th game for the club.
The milestone consists of 268 first grade games and 32 in reserves.
A three-time premiership player, Stacey intends to take a step back at season's end.
"I've said that this looks like it will probably be it for me, at this stage," Stacey said.
"I might continue on and play a bit of reserves next year but as for first grade, it takes a fair bit to get the body right every week at the moment. If I can't train twice a week I feel like it's a bit of an injustice to the rest of the fellas to expect a spot."
Stacey isn't keen on much fuss surrounding his milestone. He is proud however that he will go down as a one-club player.
"Absolutely. Glad that I hung in there during the tougher years and got the success through the middle there," he said.
"That's probably the one thing I'm proudest of, hanging in there during the tough years and enjoying it when we did come good."
Temora are 'coming good' again, having won their past two to suddenly return into finals calculations.
A win over Northern Jets at Nixon Park on Saturday is likely to catapult the Kangaroos into the top five for the first time in a couple of months.
"Finals is what we all play footy for. To have team success," Stacey said.
"It will definitely be a tough game, they've been going pretty good, the Jets, and it's always a tough contest against them anyway, the local derby, it will be a cracking game so hopefully we can just get the edge hopefully."
Stacey said it has been good to turn their form around after Temora lost eight straight games through the middle of the season.
"The boys the last couple of weeks, we've found form," he said.
"Maybe it's just been a little bit more belief around the group. To be honest, not a heap has changed, just a bit more belief around the group and Dallas has brought a few new things.
"It would be great if the club can get up because it's always been about team success. It'd be a great way to get near the end of the season and finish off, if we could make finals. Everyone wrote us off two or three weeks ago.
"Footy's definitely a weird game. A couple of weeks in it and anything can happen."
The 35-year-old rates the three-peat from 2012-14 as the highlight of his career.
"That's obviously the highlight and obviously the mates I've made over the years," he said.
"She would be a pretty long list if I sat down and wrote them down, all the blokes I played with over the years but I've definitely made a lot of lifelong friends out of it, which I'm pretty happy with."
Temora president Peter Hartwig said Stacey has been a brilliant servant for the Kangaroos, both on and off the field.
"He's probably one of our most consistent players and trainers still. Young guys, if you want to be a good player, watch what he does," Hartwig said.
"He's a really good guy to have around the club, nothing's a problem. A coach's dream I would imagine."
