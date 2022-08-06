Griffith 7.14 (56) d Wagga Tigers 8.2 (50)
Coolamon 11.12 (78) d Leeton-Whitton 0.0 (0)
Advertisement
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 8.12 (60) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 8.8 (56)
Northern Jets 13.9 (87) d Temora 7.11 (53)
East Wagga-Kooringal 10.8 (68) d Barellan 2.8 (20)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 7.14 (56) d Coleambally 7.6 (48)
Charles Sturt University 12.10 (82) d North Wagga 10.10 (70)
Holbrook 23.18 (156) d Lockhart 1.1 (7)
Osborne 13.18 (96) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 5.7 (37)
Henty 8.8 (56) drew with Culcairn 8.8 (56)
Brock/Burrum 9.10 (64) d CDHBU 7.10 (52)
Billabong Crows 11.6 (72) d Murray Magpies 2.9 (27)
Albury 60 d CSU 0
Griffith 8 d Ag College 7
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.