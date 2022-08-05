Southcity sporting a retro look for reunion

Southcity will be wearing a retro look to celebrate 30 years since Magpies won their fifth and final Group Nine title.
The Bulls were born in 2005 after the merger between Magpies and Turvey Park and the club will give a nod to a big part of their history on a special day at Harris Park on Sunday.
An injury-ravaged line up will wear special black and white jumpers, which feature three-quarter length sleeves sported at the time, as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1992 grand final victory.
Magpies scored a 16-4 win over Tumut on that occasion, with David French captain-coach of the side which featured Welsh international Gavin Price-Jones.
The Blues will once again be their foes.
Tim Hurst is a Magpies junior and the Bulls second rower is looking forward to getting back to his roots.
"It's been a long time, probably 12 to 15 years, and we had pretty good success when we were younger playing junior footy so it will be good to get back into the Magpies jersey," Hurst said.
"It's 1992, the year before I was born, so it will be good to get back into the Magpies jersey."
However he knows the Bulls are in for a tough challenge after picking up a number of injury concerns in their 34-30 loss to Brothers last week to just fall short of their second win of the season.
Nick Skinner, Jacob Levy and Rebel Price all come out of their forward pack while fullback Clarrie Harris also won't play.
It sees Jack Davidson earn his first start for the club in the second row while veteran Matt Ward is at lock and Joel Tracey shifts from the centres to the front row.
With Tumut boasting a big forward pack, and looking to continue their build up to the finals, it is far from ideal timing for the Bulls.
Hurst hopes they can rise to the big challenge.
"There's a good five out from last week so I think we will be struggling so we can see what we can do," he said.
"They've got some big boys so it should be a good challenge."
However Hurst hopes the tough season, where they've given first grade experience to a host of new faces, will be a benefit in the long run.
"It has been a bit of a struggle but we have had good success over the years and now it's time to rebuild," Hurst said.
"We just have to work towards something new."
Southcity aren't just celebrating the premiership reunion but it's ladies day, with the leaguetag game moved to 10am for the occasion, and they will also have their helicopter balldrop where one person will become $10,000 richer.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
