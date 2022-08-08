Temora ends unbeaten streak for Brothers

Temora became the first team to get the better of Brothers this season and did so in emphatic fashion.
The Wagga side were held scoreless by the Dragons at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Temora crossed for three first half tries, and ran in a fourth on the other side of the break, to take a 22-0 win.
Coach Courtney McCrone doesn't want the side to peak early, but believes the win will be a big confidence boost as finals approach.
"It's a bit of a mind game when we come up against them for a lot of our girls but they played really well," McCrone said.
"They were missing a few players so we can't get too excited."
McCrone thought their defensive pressure Temora was able to apply really told.
Even if Brothers were without two key players Madison Dunn and Nicole Absolum.
"He had lots and lots of effort, our defence was pretty awesome and we worked really hard to stay tight," McCrone said.
"That was the main thing for us."
Bree Madden and Tori McRae were among the better performers for Temora while McCrone thought Emily Perrot's general kicking game, which resulted in a couple of line drop outs, really told throughout the clash.
It adds to an impressive return to form for Temora after having their colours lowered for just the second time this season earlier this month.
The loss to Kangaroos, coupled by a tight loss to Brothers earlier in the year, means the minor premiership is all but out of reach.
However McCrone is looking for the side to continue their build up to finals with games against Tumut and Young to come.
Their next two rivals are in a battle for fifth place, which could now come down to points differential after Young's game with last-placed Gundagai was abandoned due to Anzac Park being flooded.
The Blues took advantage to score a 24-0 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
They now have a points differential advantage of 34 and with both teams having a bye and a clash with Temora in the final two rounds, the Blues are looking to at least maintain that buffer to ensure they play finals for the first time.
With plenty on the line, coach Tatiania Douglas wants to see the side bring a positive attitude into the clash at Twickenham on Sunday.
"The win was good over the weekend and keeping those scores close and low will hopefully get us through," Douglas said.
"Our main goal this season was one to have a team and two to get a few wins under our belts so to be looking down the tunnel of finals is beyond what we even expected.
"There is still a lot to improve on but we're just happy to be where we are."
Shanae Freeman scored a double in the win while Monique Bullock was another strong performer after missing their 10-6 loss to Young in their last hit out.
Meanwhile Kangaroos extended their good run of form with a 44-4 win over Junee at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
