The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Tumut runs rampant to put big score on Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 7 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLEAR AIR: Mitch Ivill makes a break for Tumut on his way to a four-try haul against Southcity on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

Mitch Ivill made a big impression in his return for Tumut but was far from the only Blue to make a real impact on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.