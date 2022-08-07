Mitch Ivill made a big impression in his return for Tumut but was far from the only Blue to make a real impact on the scoreboard.
The Blues fullback crossed for four tries while co-coach Lachlan Bristow and centre Brayden Draber scored hat-tricks in the 76-6 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Advertisement
While the Bulls were able to keep up with the pace early, Tumut started to really get on top midway through the first half.
Co-coach Zac Masters didn't want to read too much into the win.
"It was a good win but obviously Southcity were a little bit depleted, had a few players out from their usual first grade side," Masters said.
"You have to give them credit as they had a few boys step up from reggies who don't usually play first grade so they definitely put in a great effort and showed a lot of club spirit."
READ MORE
However the win wasn't without a few hiccups.
After Ivill opened the scoring after seven minutes, and Bristow added to their lead shortly after, Southcity got themselves back in the contest as Jack Davidson crashed over after 17 minutes.
Tumut scored the next five tries to take a 40-6 lead into half-time however five-eighth Dean Bristow didn't return with an eye issue.
Masters hopes it isn't too serious with a clash against third placed Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
"Deano got a poke in the eye but he should be right," Masters said.
"He's feeling a little sore and sorry for himself now."
Replacement forward Jordyn Maher also had limited involvement after picking up a knee issue.
Tumut continued to run in the points in the second half as Draber and Bristow completed their hat-tricks after first half doubles before Ivill scored three of their last six tries.
Despite finding plenty of in-roads, Masters was pleased with how well the side stuck to their structure.
"We stuck to the game plan really well," he said.
Advertisement
"Sometimes in games like that you can go away from what you want to do attacking wise as you can see some opportunities but I think we stuck to it, pushed around the ball and the opportunities came throughout the game."
The Blues are looking to finish off their build up to finals when they take on a Dragons outfit who got the better of them earlier in the season.
"It's another tough test next week and it will be a good hit out leading into finals," Masters said.
"Hopefully we can get one over them as they beat us earlier in the year but I think we're a lot better side now.
"I'm really looking forward to it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.