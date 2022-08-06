NORTHERN Jets kept their season alive with a 34-point victory over arch-rivals Temora on Saturday.
Only a surprise win from Charles Sturt University prevented the Jets from moving back into the top five as they claimed a crucial 13.9 (87) to 7.11 (53) win in front of a big crowd at Nixon Park.
The Jets ensured their season remains alive for another week and set up a thrilling finish to the home and away season in the process.
They will now enter the final round with only four percentage points separating them and CSU, as they prepare to host East Wagga-Kooringal next Saturday.
Northern Jets coach Josh Avis was thrilled to keep their season alive.
"It's not a waste next week, which is good. It means there is a purpose to it, because there's nothing worse than rolling into a last round and going what are we playing footy for this week, it doesn't mean anything," Avis said.
"I'm really stoked we've at least kept it alive for another week and hopefully we can either do the job next week or do enough to get the job done.
"There will be a lot of people watching results next week."
Jack Harper was best-on-ground with his best game for the Jets.
Sam Fisher was strong in the midfield, Matt Wallis chimed in at the big moments up forward, while Nathan Tyice's return was also welcomed with a strong game in defence.
There was little between the two teams early before the game broke open in the second half.
Temora started the third quarter well before the Jets finished with a flurry to go into three-quarter-time three goals clear.
They then kicked four goals straight in the final term to extend the margin.
Avis said it was satisfying to enjoy a rare win at Temora.
"We stepped up when we had to, when they challenged, we wore it and we were able to grind it out, which was good," he said.
"It's really hard to win, particularly for us, at Temora. They always get a big crowd, they're a very vocal crowd and they certainly let us have it. To get a win, I've been at the Jets five years and that's the first time I've won here. It's huge. I don't think a lot of the young boys have won a senior game here so it's huge mentally for us.
"We've had a couple of games where we've gone, we need to win this one to sure it up and we've gone down so to step up today and to do it, and to do it, it wasn't comfortably, but to run away with it a little bit in the end, it was a little bit of icing on the cake, which is nice."
It's now all systems go for the final round, where they need to either beat the Hawks at Ariah Park, or minimise the damage as much as possible.
"(CSU's win) sort of dampened us a little bit after the game, we found out, but we just went oh well, we've just got to step it up another week," he said.
"It's all about next week. I suppose nothing really changes for us, we worry about the next game."
Brad Moye, Rob Krause and Joe Morton were Temora's best.
The only disappointing news for the Jets was a back injury to reliable defender Brad McKinnon.
Full-time
Northern Jets 1.3 3.6 8.9 13.9 (87)
Temora Kangaroos 1.1 2.6 5.9 7.11 (53)
GOALS: Northern Jets: C.Mccormack 3, J.Harper 3, M.Wallis 2, J.Parkinson 1, J.Fisher 1, H.Gaynor 1, S.Clemson 1, J.Roscarel 1; Temora Kangaroos: R.Krause 2, C.Boyton 1, B.Moye 1, J.Morton 1, I.Reardon 1, D.Leary 1
