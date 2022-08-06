The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Northern Jets halt Temora's mini-revival with 34-point win in the Farrer League derby

MM
By Matt Malone
August 6 2022 - 11:00am
ON THE RUN: Northern Jets' Jack Harper escapes Temora's Liam Sinclair in the Farrer League game at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

NORTHERN Jets kept their season alive with a 34-point victory over arch-rivals Temora on Saturday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

