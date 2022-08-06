East Wagga-Kooringal dedicated their 48-point win over Barellan on Saturday to the late Tonie Hull.
The dedicated, popular and tireless clubperson passed away on Wednesday, leaving the club and community rocked.
The Hawks also paid tribute to the memory of long-time supporter Eileen Argus, who also passed away during the week.
Stand-in EWK coach Damien Scott paid tribute to Hull.
"Tonie's been massive for this club over the last 20 years and is the reason why the club is where it's at, both on and off the field," Scott said.
"She was a tireless, tireless worker. Such a big hole she's left.
"It was for Tonie, absolutely, and the Argus family."
Nathan Scott also celebrated his 250th game for the club in the win and had a big game.
After an even opening term, the Hawks broke the game open with six unanswered goals across the second and third quarters.
"The first quarter they were always going to throw everything at us and we were expecting that, understandably," Scott said.
"We just kept our heads and we started to get some scoreboard pressure on. They played hard footy, they were definitely determined and we probably got sucked into trying to match them in the hardness, rather than the smartness.
"I was really happy with how we kept sticking to what we were trying to do and what our process is and we had a good even spread from a lot of players."
Nico Sedgwick continued his strong return with another big game, while Jerry Lenisaurua, Harry Leddin and Wilson Thomas had good games.
The only disappointing news was a knock to the knee to ruckman Kyle North-Flanagan and Joss Cooper.
Ben Cleaver continued his strong season with another good game for Barellan.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 2.1 5.4 8.5 10.8 (68)
Barellan Two Blues 1.3 1.5 1.7 2.8 (20)
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Lenisaurua, K.Argus, H.Leddin, N.Sedgwick, N.Scott, J.Boumann; Barellan Two Blues: B.Cleaver, M.Irvin, M.Irvin, J.Whyte, M.Hawker, K.Stockton.
