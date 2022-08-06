The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal paid tribute to the late Tonie Hull with a 48-point win over Barellan

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:04am, first published 9:30am
SPECIAL DAY: East Wagga-Kooringal sing the team song after a big win over Barellan at Gumly Oval on Saturday.

East Wagga-Kooringal dedicated their 48-point win over Barellan on Saturday to the late Tonie Hull.

