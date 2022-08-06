A TIMELY goal to Harry White helped The Rock-Yerong Creek see off a gallant Coleambally on Saturday.
The Blues drew within two points in the final quarter but White goalled from a 50 metre penalty to seal an eight-point victory, 7.14 (56) to 7.6 (48) at Victoria Park.
The Magpies led by 27 points at half-time but only managed the one goal in the second half as Coleambally looked to finish their year with a bang.
The visitors drew close but couldn't quite pull off the upset.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell certainly didn't rave about the Magpies' performance.
"It was flat from the start," Russell said.
"It was a weird game, obviously miserable conditions and it lacked intensity.
"We had a lot more scoring shots but credit to Coly, they played well and nailed some good shots from the boundary."
Riley Budd was the Magpies best, particularly early, while Mitch Stephenson also had a strong game.
Luke and Max Hillier finished strong seasons at Coleambally with two more standout performances. The Blues have the final round bye and will finish with the wooden spoon.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.2 6.6 6.11 7.14 (56)
Coleambally Blues 1.1 2.3 6.4 7.6 (48)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: S.Williams 1, N.Budd 1, T.Hannam 1, W.Adams 1, J.Hancock 1, R.Budd 1, H.White 1; Coleambally Blues: M.Hillier 2, J.Hodge 2, L.Hillier 1, C.Steele 1, B.Argus 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, N.Budd, M.Clark-Kell, M.Cummins, T.Hannam, H.White; Coleambally Blues: L.Hillier, M.Hillier, J.Buchanan, L.Peruzzi, K.Pete, C.Steele.
