The Daily Advertiser

The Rock-Yerong Creek held on for an eight-point win over a gallant Coleambally

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A WIN'S A WIN: The Rock-Yerong Creek registered an eight-point win over Coleambally on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

A TIMELY goal to Harry White helped The Rock-Yerong Creek see off a gallant Coleambally on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.