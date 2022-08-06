CHARLES Sturt University put themselves into the box seat to play finals football with a 12-point upset of North Wagga on Saturday.
It was all heart and determination as the Bushpigs produced a five-goal final term to storm into the Farrer League top five with a 12.10 (82) to 10.10 (70) victory at McPherson Oval.
It was CSU's second win over North Wagga this season and moves them into fifth spot with just one round to play next Saturday.
They sit just four percentage points clear of Northern Jets. CSU have The Rock-Yerong Creek at Peter Hastie Oval next Saturday, while the Jets host East Wagga-Kooringal at Ariah Park.
Barellan is the only other team that can still play finals, sitting two points further behind and they host North Wagga.
CSU coach Travis Cohalan could not have been prouder of his men.
"I don't want to overdo it because I have said it a few times since I've been here but that's probably the best win we've had in my two years at the club," Cohalan said.
"I know I've said that a couple of times now but they keep raising the bar.
"Today we obviously had a fair bit to play for but the boys just turned up, bought into everything we spoke about Thursday night, bought into what we wanted to do, they worked hard and their pressure was enormous.
"Their work rate to a man across the ground, especially after losing one of our more important players Harry Turner to a head knock early in the first quarter, they just rolled up the sleeves, got down and dirty and got the job done."
Got the job done they did and CSU can look back and be comfortable they were the best team after quarter-time.
The Saints started the game with five straight behinds then three goals in the final couple minutes of the quarter helped them open up a 20-point lead at the first break.
CSU had the better of the second term and a goal right on the siren from Jake Raves moved them within a goal.
The Bushpigs kept coming and had the first two goals of the third term to hit the lead, only for North Wagga to regain it courtesy of a Nathan Dennis soccer off the ground.
North Wagga led by a point going into the final term but the game was there for whoever wanted it most.
Kirk Hamblin did his best to get North Wagga over the line with a couple of early goals but CSU finished with four of the final five to claim a vital win.
Andrew Dickins was brilliant for CSU. He changed the momentum of the game when he went into the ruck and gave the Bushpigs' midfield first use.
Jeff Ladd booted five goals, while Lachie Moore, Wayde Archibald, Dusty Rogers, Max Findlay, Nick Myers and Sam Barrow were all others to shine in the win.
Jack Flood was best for North Wagga.
One concerning aspect for the Saints was the report of ruckman Matt Parks in the opening term for front on contact on Harry Turner.
Matt Thomas also picked up an ankle but returned to finish the game.
Cohalan was pleased to be back into fifth spot at such a crucial stage of the year.
"It is good. We'd rather be in fifth than not," he said.
"It's an excellent season this year in the Farrer League. Going into today I think there was only Coleambally who couldn't make finals, so that's unheard of I would think.
"Who knows what next brings but the good part for us is our fate's in our own hands so if we manage to beat The Rock we'll be playing finals the next week."
If CSU can hold onto fifth, it gives them two wins over North Wagga from two games this season heading into the elimination final.
Cohalan said it all helps.
"We just like playing teams that are above us on the ladder, to be honest," he said.
"We aimed up a couple of weeks ago against Marrar and we fought really hard against them and then we had a crack against East Wagga, but to their credit they were far too good for us.
"North Wagga, we think we match up well on them for obvious reasons. I think you look at both the teams and we try to play a similar way, we try to move the ball pretty fast with open spaces and I think we just have a few more bigger players that maybe they don't.
"While I think we're evenly matched in terms of game style, we do try to stretch them with our bigger bodies around the ground."
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 1.3 5.7 7.8 12.10 (82)
North Wagga Saints 4.5 6.7 7.9 10.10 (70)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: J.Ladd 5, H.Wakefield 2, L.Moore 1, S.Marsden 1, M.Findlay 1, J.Raves 1, L.Holmes 1; North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 4, K.Hamblin 2, J.Thompson 1, C.Watt 1, K.flack 1, L.Mauger 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: A.Dickins, L.Moore, M.Findlay, D.Rogers, J.Ladd, W.Archibald; North Wagga Saints: E.Winter, X.Lyons, L.Johnson, C.Winter, K.Hamblin, K.Flack
