Live coverage: August 6-7 weekend sport blog

In the Riverina League, there's a big clash between Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Griffith hosts Wagga Tigers while Leeton-Whitton face Coolamon on Saturday while on Sunday Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong takes on Turvey Park
Meanwhile in the Farrer League the Temora host Northern Jets in a crucial game for both clubs' finals hopes, North Wagga hosts Charles Sturt University, Barellan makes the trip to tackle East Wagga-Kooringl and The Rock-Yerong Creek hosts Coleambally.
All the Group Nine action is on Sunday with the top-of-the-table clash between Gundagai and Young at Anzac Park, Southcity hosts Tumut while Brothers will play their last game of the season against Temora.
In Southern Inland Ag College are looking to get their season back on track when they face Griffith while Albury are looking keep their finals hopes alive against CSU.
