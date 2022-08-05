Tolland Cycling Club's Ethan Watt is hoping that he can continue his consistent start to the Tour De Riverina as he prepares for the fifth stage being held this Sunday.
The Geoff Dixon Memorial being run by the Albury Wodonga Cycling Club will be the fifth stage of the tour and Watt is hoping he can continue his good form after finishing first, sixth, second and fourth in the opening four stages.
"I'm very keen for the race and hopefully I can get another good result and stay in the top 10," Watt said.
Watt has been one of the surprise packets of the Tour De Riverina this year with his outstanding results meaning he enters the fifth stage with a comfortable 16-point lead over Tolland Cycling Club teammate Aaron Seaman.
The results have also surprised Watt who has only taking up competitive cycling at the start of the year.
"I'm pretty surprised," he said.
"I have definitely improved over the short time the tour has been going, but I feel really happy with the results so far."
The Mater Dei Catholic College student has been busy hitting the books over the past few weeks as he prepares for his trial examinations and admitted that his riding had to take second priority to his studying.
"I haven't been riding during the weeks when all the stuff has been on," he said.
"But I have been doing some kilometres on the weekends and especially in the holidays I was doing a fair bit of riding."
"I have also been trying to go for runs as well to try and keep a little bit of fitness."
Watt has been leading the tour standings from the outset and admitted that while he tries to not focus on the standings, it has made him think big picture when he is riding.
"I'm not focusing on it much really," he said.
"But it is in the back of your head a bit.
"You have got to try and be a bit smarter with what you are doing when you are riding for the win overall and not just the stage win."
Watt has not done any riding in the Albury region and admits that he is just going to adapt to the conditions and has modest goals for Sunday.
"I just want to try and keep up the good results," he said.
"That's the main goal for this weekend."
