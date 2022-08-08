Bigger numbers revel in return of Junee's carnival

More than 2400 rugby league players ushered in the big return of the Riverina Schoolboys Carnival at Junee on Saturday.
In the first carnival since 2019 due to COVID, not even a wet lead up could dampen spirits with capacity numbers taking part.
After a week of wet weather plunged the carnival into doubt, secretary Maree Allamby was pleased with how the big day unfolded.
"We had a successful carnival with happy kids and there were over 200 games of rugby league played," Allamby said.
The conditions of the grounds was a big concern leading into the carnival.
However Allamby was pleased with how they held up after a heavy load of games.
"The council grounds were just magnificent but it was the walkways between the grounds that were a problem with the mud," she said.
"Gumboots were the fashion footwear of the day.
"There were a couple of grounds at the Showground that were pretty muddy but it's not a sporting ground as such but the other grounds were just a credit to the Junee Shire Council."
With the Player Development Framework coming into effect pennants were only handed out to age groups starting at under 13s.
However all of the younger players received a certificate.
Teams were told of the changes leading into the carnival.
After a couple of ground changes the Riverina League Tag Carnival was then held on Sunday with 50 teams taking part.
However their committee elected to hand out pennants in all age groups.
Pennants
Under 13 Orange - Brothers
Under 13 Purple - Albury
Under 14 Green - Magpies
Under 14 Blue: Griffith Black & Whites
Under 15 : Gungahlin
League Tag
8A - Junee
8B - Tumut Blue
10A - Kangaroos Blue
10B - Magpies
10C - Junee
12A - Temora
12B - Tumut
12C - Tumbarumba
14 - Brothers
16A - Temora
16B - Junee
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
