Temora puts on biggest score yet on Brothers

Temora ensured Brothers would finish their campaign with their biggest loss of the season.
The Dragons scored the first six tries of their win over their Wagga rivals and then the last seven to take a 72-12 victory at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Despite a little let up, where Brothers crossed for their two tries leading into half-time, captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to rack up another win to ensure they finish in the top three.
"We had to win today to secure at least top three spot," McCrone said.
"We'll get two bites at it now, which is good."
With Young splitting the points with Gundagai after Anzac Park was unplayable the win moves Temora into second.
However they've got a tough run into finals with games against Tumut and Young to come.
McCrone is looking forward to the clash as they look to get their hands back on the Challenge Cup.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
