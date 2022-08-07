WAGGA trainer Wayne Carroll watched on from Darwin as he landed his first Highway Handicap at Randwick on Saturday.
The Carroll stable and connections of Sumdeel ($26) were rewarded for their patience as the mare showed what she is capable of with a barnstorming victory in the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Three Plate (1800m).
Sumdeel had been retired twice due to injuries but the decision to persevere paid off as she registered the biggest win of her career at Randwick.
Carroll has been on a Northern Territory holiday for the past month and watched on from afar as Sumdeel did what she's hinted she's capable of when right.
Carroll's son Myles has led the team in his absence and said it was an unbelievable feeling to be there as the stable landed their first Highway.
"Unbelievable," Myles said.
"It was a buzz I've never had before. I was in bed by four o'clock that afternoon, just the mental pressure I put on myself, I had two beers and I fell asleep at the races. By race seven I was in bed.
"It was good to get the win."
Myles said the six-year-old mare had always shown ability but injuries, particularly mouth ulcers, had always looked like getting the better of her.
"She's had dramas," he said.
"It was her second time over 1800 and everything has to go right with her because she gets so far back.
"I've changed a few things since Dad's been gone, not to say it's made her better but she's been a happier horse. The way the race went, she was always going to be in because they went hard early.
"She was retired twice. Bringing her in is like bringing three horses in, the amount of effort it takes. She's got ulcers, she's got to go to the paddock every day, she needs treating three times a day, she's an absolute nightmare to be honest with you. She pulls, you need certain people to ride her, we only take her to town once a week now for that certain reason.
"But she won pretty nice, she was going away from them at the end."
Sumdeel, ridden by Tim Clark, raced away to score by one and a half lengths.
It was just the third win of her 22-start career but it sent her earnings well past the $100,000 mark.
Some of the ownership group had elected to bow out during her career but those left, headed by John Keough, were rewarded for their patience.
The win continues a good run for the Carroll stable, who have enjoyed four winners from their last 10 starters.
It has provided ammunition for some sledging of the trainer at the very least, Myles revealed.
"Everyone's telling him to hand it over but I don't reckon he ever will," Myles said.
"I think getting back to the drier tracks have made the difference. But he's copped it though don't worry, he's copped it big time."
Meantime, it was almost a huge day for the Southern District as the Mitch Beer-trained Sunrise Ruby again had to settle for a close second at Randwick.
Sunrise Ruby ($8.00) charged at the line to finish a short neck behind the Matt Dale-trained roughie Meg ($41) in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Fillies & Mares Handicap (1200m).
The Tim Donnelly-trained Kitzbuhel ($14) ran fifth in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (2400m).
