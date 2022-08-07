The Daily Advertiser

Weston Molonglo enjoyed their first points of the season with a 5-0 thrashing of Wagga City Wanderers

MM
By Matt Malone
August 7 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOT ONE BACK: Weston Molonglo's Christopher Mcewan competes with Wagga City Wanderers' Jake Ploenges when the two teams met earlier in the year in Wagga. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA City Wanderers were brought crashing back to earth on Saturday with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of cellar dwellers Weston Molonglo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.