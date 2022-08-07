WAGGA City Wanderers were brought crashing back to earth on Saturday with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of cellar dwellers Weston Molonglo.
After soaring into the top four on the back of four straight wins, the Wanderers were humiliated by Weston Molonglo in Canberra, who had previously lost all 15 games this season.
The home team went into half-time 1-0 up and put the Wanderers away in the second half with another four goals.
Michael Sellers was the chief destroyer with a hat-trick, while Nathan Readman and Tom Pagett also got in on the fun.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard had nothing but praise for the opposition.
"It was just one of those games. We just didn't turn up to play and they were super. They deserved the win, they were way better than us, no excuses," Leonard said.
"We didn't play at our best, it was probably our worst game all season but anyway, they played super so I don't want to take anything away from them. They deserved to win thoroughly."
Leonard said his message to the group after the game was simple.
"Just to regroup," he said.
"They were completely devastated. They knew how important it was, we spoke about it during the week and where this would possibly put us and in hindsight, after ANU smashing Queanbeyan, it would have put us in a three-way battle for second so the boys were shattered.
"We said this definitely doesn't define who we are, it doesn't derail our season, if you had of said six weeks ago this is where you would be sitting, well you'd take it, we'd say absolutely.
"We've just got to make sure we train hard. We've got a big game coming up against Yoogali, it's a charity match for us, it's super important, it's got a little bit extra kick and spice about it, so we'll dig in, train really hard and then let the course take it's course."
The Wanderers host Yoogali at Gissing Oval on Saturday.
