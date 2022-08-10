East Wagga-Kooringal president Paul Bourne has thrown his support behind the AFL Riverina review process, declaring the Hawks a better club because of it.
AFL Riverina released the make-up for next year's new-look Riverina League competition on Tuesday, with all nine existing clubs making the cut and rejection for the four Farrer League applications.
It has drawn criticism from some sectors, given the time, money and effort spent on the review process and the lack of change, on face value, set for 2023.
But Bourne does not agree with the criticism and explained that the Hawks are in a much better position for going through the process, despite missing out.
"I couldn't be happier, to tell you the truth, with the format that the board's laid out and between the AFL and the (AFL Riverina) board, the format that they've laid out, it gives everyone the tools to work with and know where they're heading," Bourne said.
"I think it's been well worth the stress that it's put everyone under. I'm not saying it wasn't stressful, it was definitely stressful and the fear from any club president's point of view is to be left behind, and in the Farrer League case it was the fear of being left behind.
"In the RFL case, it was the fear of losing your status as an RFL club because of where you're at as a club but at least everything's outlined now and it's black and white.
"I'm only speaking from our club but it's improved our club. The whole thing's been worthwhile because it's improved our club. We know where we need to be in a lot of areas and it's improved us, but I think not only us, it will improve everyone, really."
Bourne said the Hawks accepted the decision not to promote them to the Riverina League.
"I think it's fair enough. We understand where we're missing and it's that 15s and 17s that we've got a shortfall on," he said.
"Maybe to be realistic, we're a year or two away. We've got something to work to and the best part is we've got time on our side."
The findings released on Tuesday found it was primarily the junior pathway that prevented the Hawks from returning to the Riverina League.
AFL Riverina's assessment group cited the fact the Hawks don't have under 15s or 17s this year, along with low numbers in the junior pathway and their connection with Kooringal as areas for improvement.
But Bourne believes the Hawks are already busy making inroads in that area, with senior player Kade Rowbotham already appointed under 15s coach for 2023.
"I'm really happy that the Farrer League, that everyone's staying there and obviously we've got to improve, which we have at our junior level. We've improved leaps and bounds over the last year or two. We've made some inroads," he said.
"Without a doubt, the four clubs from the Farrer have got the most out of (this process). I think it's been a worthwhile exercise, while stressful, very worthwhile."
