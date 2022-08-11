The Daily Advertiser

The Riverina Anglican College defeated Mount Austin High School 7-0 and are now only one win away from making the Creed Shield final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINDING UP: TRAC's Vaughn Jenkins gets a kick away ahead of Mount Austin's Toby Everett. Picture: Madeline Begley

The Riverina Anglican College had to do it the hard way from pool B, but three wins has now led them to the Creed Shield semi-finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.