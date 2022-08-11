The Riverina Anglican College had to do it the hard way from pool B, but three wins has now led them to the Creed Shield semi-finals.
Their latest win over Mount Austin High School on Monday afternoon was on the back of an incredible first half performance.
Advertisement
TRAC went into halftime with a 6-0 lead, and was able to find the back of the net once more to come away with a 7-0 win over a ever-improving Mount Austin side.
While beating all rivals in pool B, TRAC's biggest challenge is yet to come with them now clashing with Kildare Catholic College for a spot in the Creed Shield final.
Kildare finished second in pool A, and took a narrow 1-0 win over Kooringal High School on Monday with them only missing out on top spot in the pool on goal differential.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
It means that Kooringal will face Mater Dei Catholic College in the other semi-final, with the two teams having a 1-1 draw when they versed each other on August 1.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said that all four remaining teams are equally matched and we are in for some great semi-final football.
"I was speaking to a few people the other day and we don't know who is the favourite," Dedini said.
"I think TRAC coming from pool B have really showcased themselves and they knocked off Wagga High which is a big scalp.
"I think they are potentially favourites but Mater Dei, Kildare and Kooringal have all proven how close they are matched.
"I think we are in for a very entertaining night on Monday with the boys and the girls."
In Monday's other game Wagga High finished their Creed Shield campaign in dominant fashion after taking a 5-2 win over Wagga Wagga Christian College.
Wagga High went into halftime with a 3-0 lead before both teams kicked two goals each in the second half.
The win means that Wagga High finishes fifth with two wins and one loss, while Christian College finished sixth with one wins and two losses.
Mount Austin ended up in seventh however had vast improvement over the three games and are looking to be a competitive side in the coming years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.